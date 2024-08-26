Choki Choki Chocolate Paste Launches Betiko Finger Puppets - Exciting New Consumer Promotion for Kids

NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26: Choki Choki, the beloved brand known for its delicious chocolate and creamy milk treat, is taking indulgence to new heights. Kids can now make their playtime even more delightful with Finger Puppets, each featuring different expressions of Betiko, the international mascot of Choki Choki. To generate excitement, Choki Choki has launched a new creative on YouTube that will captivate both kids and parents, inviting them to join in the fun. In the video, Betiko introduces the Finger Puppets and takes children on a journey to Choki World, where they can enjoy the ultimate playtime experience with their friends.

Commenting on the campaign, Rituraj, Head of Marketing at Mayora India, shared, "Choki Choki has a huge fan following among kids across India, which inspired us to enhance their playtime with this innovative promotion. Our consumers are fun-loving, prank-playing kids who are always on the lookout for delicious treats. Understanding that today's kids love to express themselves, Choki Choki is offering an array of Finger Puppets that reflect their moods. Whether they're feeling playful, mischievous, or just plain happy, there's a Finger Puppet for every emotion!"

Currently, the exciting Finger Puppets Promotion is available in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, with plans to expand across India in the coming months. The campaign will take a Digital First approach, with the creative now live on YouTube to spark excitement among kids.

You can watch the new creative here: youtu.be/7ThaTmaq8Yk

Choki Choki is a silky chocolate paste made with delicious chocolate and creamy milk. Its innovative tube packaging makes it easy for kids to enjoy this delectable treat on the go. Choki Choki is a favorite among kids worldwide.

Betiko, the fun-loving mascot of Choki Choki, is part Bear, part Tikus, and part Koala, making him mischievous beyond imagination. He loves eating Choki Choki, playing with friends, and pulling pranks.

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the Mayora Group, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its FMCG portfolio in India includes Kopiko in Confectionery; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki Choki, GoChoco, and Beng Beng in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in Beverages.

