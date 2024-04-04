CIE-IIIT Hyderabad and Royal Academy of Engineering jointly launch tech startups cohort for UK

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4: CIE-IIIT Hyderabad and Royal Academy of Engineering have jointly launched a tech startups cohort for UK. 8 startups have been selected in domains of sustainable development goals. The program enables mentoring in India and meeting with prospects and investors in UK.

The Royal Academy of Engineering's Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) program focuses on nurturing bold, scalable innovations from all areas of engineering and technology that are addressing some of the world's most complex environmental, economic, and societal challenges. They identify and work with in-country partners to deliver the program within their geographic location. CIE-IIIT Hyderabad is The Royal Academy of Engineering's partner for India.

The standout Indian startups selected for this program are Nariksha Pads, Pola, Quavilon, ASHA+, Hydroverse, SmartKosh, Revalu, and Precue. Through the LIF programs, these startups will receive comprehensive support, including training, mentoring, and access to an international network. The aim is to equip them with the tools to commercialise their technologies and thrive in the competitive UK market.

Selected innovators will advance impactful solutions addressing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally. The LIF program offers tailored support, including training, mentoring, and access to a diverse network of experts and resources. Supported by the UK's Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, these programs drive sustainable development through locally engineered solutions, impacting communities worldwide.

Funded by the UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology's International Science Partnership Fund, and facilitated by The Royal Academy of Engineering, these programs are pivotal in fostering global innovation with a local impact.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Royal Academy of Engineering in this transformative initiative," said Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO of CIE-IIIT Hyderabad. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and driving positive change through cutting-edge engineering solutions."

The India training event hosted in Goa served as a platform for startups to showcase their innovations, engage with industry experts, and explore avenues for collaboration and investment.

For further details on the LIF programs and upcoming events, please visit https://raeng.org.uk/lif.

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

CIE at IIIT Hyderabad is a technology incubator with rich experience in seeding, nurturing, and growing deep-tech startups in emerging segments like med-tech, tech4social, visual informatics, data engineering, and machine learning, language technologies, gaming, and robotics. CIE IIITH, with a research-led innovation as its primary mandate, focuses on amplifying technology through research collaboration and co-creation models for startups to work with research groups at IIITH.

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with Fellows and partners, the Academy is growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public.

