Citi to Host Flagship India Conference in Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Citi will host its flagship India Conference 2026 on June 3 & 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The largest event for Citi in India will convene more than 1,000+ clients, 40+ CXOs, and 120+ corporates, representing a combined market capitalization of approximately US$1.8 trillion.

Bringing together leaders from across the corporate and financial ecosystem, the conference will create opportunities for engagement through discussions, networking and knowledge-sharing.

The two-day event will serve as a platform to discuss the forces reshaping business, investment and economic activity in India and globally. The sessions will cover a range of topics including the macroeconomic outlook, policy environment, capital markets, emerging investment trends, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and innovation.

Amol Gupte, Citi's Asia South Cluster & Banking Head, said: "The Citi India Conference puts a spotlight on India's significant and growing role in the world economy and reflects the confidence that global investors and businesses place in India's future. As we approach 125 years of Citi's presence in India next year, we are proud to continue to connect India's most ambitious corporates to global opportunities and multinational companies to opportunities in India -- and this conference sits right at the heart of that journey."

K Balasubramanian, India CEO & Banking Head and Indian Subcontinent Sub-Cluster Head, Citi, said: "Citi is delighted to host Government dignitaries, senior clients, key investors and thought leaders to this Conference which is expected to unlock the value of India as an investment destination and provide investors an opportunity to take part in the long-term growth narrative amidst a volatile market.

As the world's most global bank, with our leading institutional banking platform in India, Citi connects cross-border perspectives, strategic capital and transformative ideas. This conference is a natural extension of that commitment. We hope every participant leaves with new perspectives, stronger connections and a deeper conviction in the India opportunity."

The Citi India Conference reflects Citi's longstanding commitment to supporting clients through deep market expertise, global connectivity and access to strategic opportunities across markets.

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