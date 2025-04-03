Clearcals Partners with Garmin India to Enhance Health and Fitness Tracking

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: With a growing emphasis on health, fitness, and personalized wellness, the use of supportive devices has become a priority. In response to this, a strategic partnership has been announced between Clearcals, a digital health startup, and Garmin India, along with AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP. This collaboration is intended to provide advanced health and fitness tracking for Hint, Clearcals' nutrition app users by integrating Garmin's wearable technology with Hint's nutrition intelligence.

People with busy schedules often find it challenging to maintain proper nutrition and fitness. Launched in 2021, Clearcals' Hint is a highly rated calorie counter app in India that offers dietitian consultations and personalized diet plans for weight loss, muscle gain, and managing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, PCOD, and hypothyroidism. The app tracks calorie burn from workouts without requiring a wearable device and offers -- Hint Pro for self-management and Hint Premium for expert dietitian support. Users can also monitor their intake of essential vitamins and minerals, comparing it to the latest RDA recommendations by NIN-ICMR.

To enhance accessibility to fitness and wellness, Garmin's advanced wearables integrate with Hint's nutrition intelligence, allowing users to track workouts and monitor key health metrics. Garmin watches, known for their accuracy, provide real-time data on heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress levels, and VO2 max. Their performance-driven design, extended battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring features make them a valuable tool for fitness management.

Dr. Krishna Athmakuri, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearcals, says, "Our partnership with Garmin and AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP is an important step in bringing advanced technology and expert-backed nutrition support to Indian consumers. The Garmin x Hint integration will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, users can sync their Garmin watches with the Hint app to track workouts and calorie expenditure. In the second phase, key Garmin metrics like sleep data, HRV, body battery, VO2 max, and stress levels will be integrated into the Hint Expert app, allowing dietitians to provide more personalized health insights and recommendations."

As part of this collaboration, customers who purchase a Garmin watch from the Clearcals Store will receive a complimentary one-month Hint Premium subscription. This subscription, valued at Rs. 1999, provides unlimited dietitian consultations, personalized diet and workout plans, and advanced calorie and nutrition tracking. The offer is available on select Garmin watches through the Clearcals Store.

About Clearcals

Clearcals, a digital health startup based in Hyderabad, is focused on improving nutrition and fitness tracking for Indian users. The Hint app was developed to offer calorie tracking, dietitian consultations, and personalized meal plans to support health goals. In addition, an advanced web application called Hint Expert was developed and launched in 2023 to assist Indian clinical dietitians.

