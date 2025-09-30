Community, Doctors, and Patients Join Hands as SPARSH Hospitals Leads the Beat for Heart Health

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: World Heart Day 2025 became a moment of collective action across Bengaluru as SPARSH Hospitals brought together communities, medical professionals, and patients through a series of interconnected initiatives. From crowded metro stations to quiet hospital auditoriums, from bustling city streets to the scenic routes of a trek, the message remains constant--every beat matters, and awareness saves lives. In order to raise awareness, SPARSH Hospital combined engaging skits with live CPR demonstrations and digital initiatives like #LullabiesForParents, leaving residents better prepared for emergencies and naturally paving the way for the next phase of the campaign.

The journey commenced on 26th September at SPARSH Hospital Hennur Road, where a team stepped out from the walls of the hospital into the neighborhoods of Hennur. Over the next three days, skits titled "Don't Miss the Beat--Recognize the Signs & Act Fast" were staged across schools, malls, and residential complexes, engaging more than a thousand people. These performances were not just theater; they were also followed by the live demonstrations of CPR, which left residents better prepared for the emergency situations. On the 29th of September the focus turned to senior citizens with a special health talk organized at the hospital where specialists shared insights with each other on early recognition of cardiac symptoms and timely medical care as well.

In order to raise awareness, SPARSH Group of Hospitals also launched a digital-first campaign named #LullabiesForParents in order to encourage families to swap stressful alarms for soothing lullabies recorded by their children--showcasing how small, practical lifestyle changes can ease morning stress and support heart health.

Reflecting on the initiatives, Dr. (Prof.) Ranjan Shetty, Lead Consultant - Cardiology & Medical Director, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, said "Through our campaign #LullabiesForParents, we wanted families to replace stressful alarms with soothing lullabies recorded by their children, highlighting how even small lifestyle changes can ease the strain on the heart. This digital-first initiative sparked conversations around heart-friendly mornings while uniting families in a truly personal way. Alongside this, our on-ground initiatives -- from community skits and CPR demonstrations to health talks and wellness events -- reinforced the same message. At SPARSH, we believe that heart health belongs to everyone, and awareness, prevention, and compassion are as vital as treatment itself."

The initiative sparked heart-friendly morning conversations online while uniting families in a personal, participatory way. Complementing this, on-ground activities--including community skits, CPR demonstrations, health talks, and wellness events--reinforced the core message that heart health is everyone's responsibility and that awareness, prevention, and compassion are as vital as treatment.

While the Hennur team reached citizens in their communities, SPARSH Hospital Infantry Road celebrated resilience inside its walls. More than 25 patients who had undergone certain procedures such as coronary angioplasty, pacemaker implantation, ICD placements, and device closures came together for the day of reflection and encouragement. The event was graced by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Sri Seemanta Kumar Singh. Alongside the celebration, staff of the hospital took to traffic signals and metro stations with the Bengaluru traffic police, spreading across more than 2000 citizens regarding the preventive lifestyle habits and emergency cardiac services as well.

Emphasizing the breadth of initiatives, the leadership underscored that healthcare is not only about curing but also about caring and preventing. Teams across all nine SPARSH units engaged with communities throughout Bengaluru during World Heart Day; each activity took a different form, yet together they built a single, powerful narrative: saving the heart begins with awareness--and that awareness begins with us.

Further north, at SPARSH Hospital Yelahanka, the theme of active living took shape on the morning of 28 September with Trekathon 2025. Over 300 doctors from Yelahanka, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Chintamani, Gauribidanur, and Bagepalli joined hands in a symbolic trek, promoting preventive healthcare and heart wellness. The trek was also enriched with the basic life support training and yoga sessions, combining practical skills along with the holistic wellbeing. On the 29th of September, in-house health talks were organized with resident welfare associations, carrying the momentum forward and emphasizing the lifestyle modifications and risk prevention as well.

Sparsh Hospital, RR Nagar, in association with Shri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi (SPYSS), hosted Yoga 3.0 on World Heart Day, bringing together an energetic morning of fitness, yoga, and heart-health awareness. The program opened with a warm-up Zumba session led by national weightlifter and fitness entrepreneur Ramesh (Crossathlon Fitness), followed by a Patanjali Yoga introduction from SPYSS and a guided yoga practice by trainers N.G. Venkateswaralu, K. Prakash, and Mrs. Sheethal Varma. Indian Yogasana medalists from Karnataka--honored for achievements at the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship (2015, UAE) and the WFFYSI Pro-Am National Yogasana Championship (2025, Kochi)--were felicitated alongside their coaches. Specialists Dr. Vikranth Veeranna and Dr. Madhusudhan MG delivered a doctor's talk on yoga-led lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease.

Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, marked World Heart Day with a focused citywide drive delivering preventive screenings and hands-on emergency training. Over 350 young women at SJR College for Women learned BLS, water safety, and choking response, with the hospital donating a wheelchair and first-aid kits. ECG camps within a 10-km radius screened 250+ citizens, 500+ visitors at the Suvarna Food Carnival attended CPR demos, and 90+ members of the Grain Merchants Association received ECG checks with BLS training. The team trained ~200 participants at Magnus and Optima hospitals, 500+ employees at FIMER, ABB, BHEL, and Equitas, and 400+ staff at Shahi Exports. Community outreach also included the Sparsh Hospital Cricket League Season 3 with 15 teams. Up next, Sparsh Hospital will serve as the official medical partner for the 144-km Bahubali Ultra (Sept 27-28), reinforcing its commitment to public health preparedness.

The initiative evolved beyond a hospital-led campaign into a community movement--bringing together patients, citizens, doctors, and civic authorities to stand for a healthier tomorrow.

All over Bengaluru, each activity took a different form, but together they created one powerful narrative: saving hearts begins with awareness, and awareness begins with us.

