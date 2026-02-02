Community Pure Water Annual Fundraiser 2026 Brings Changemakers Together at Chowmahalla Palace

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2: Community Pure Water hosted its Annual Fundraiser 2026 at Hyderabad's iconic Chowmahalla Palace, bringing together leaders from philanthropy, business, civil society, and government around a shared commitment to improving health and quality of life in rural India through access to safe drinking water. Race2Win Foundation was the title sponsor for the fundraiser which convened long-standing supporters, new partners, CSR leaders, and changemakers united by the understanding that without good health restored with safe water, economic development, progress in education or gender equity, cannot be sustained.

Founded by Mr. Ravi Reddy as the flagship initiative of Community Development Foundation, Community Pure Water works to eliminate the health hazards from polluted drinking water in rural India. By addressing clean water as preventive health infrastructure rather than short-term charity, the organisation has built one of India's most effective community-led safe-water delivery models. Today, over 1.2 million people in villages and schools across India can access safe, reliable, and affordable drinking water every day at Community Pure Water's 550+ community-based water purification centres.

Each Community Pure Water Centre functions as a 24/7 ISO-certified micro-utility designed to ensure consistent water-quality and long-term impact. Through the integration of technology, automation, preventive maintenance, and community ownership, these centres collectively dispense over 9 lakh litres of purified water each day, while maintaining more than 97 percent operational uptime. This reliability directly reduces disease burden, strengthens nutrition outcomes, and enables families to lead healthier, more productive lives.

The evening underscored the urgent need to invest in safe water infrastructure as a preventive public health intervention and a catalyst for community development. The Annual Fundraiser 2026 was organised under the leadership of Mrs. Pratiksha Prashant, Board Member and Chairperson of the Fundraising Committee, whose vision brought together diverse stakeholders who, understanding the critical role of safe water as a foundational public health intervention, generously enabled Community Pure Water to meet the fundraiser goal to bring safe water to 25 more rural schools.

The fundraiser was envisioned as an intimate charity dinner featuring a six-course gourmet menu curated by three of India's leading chefs: Avinash Martins, Mythrayie Iyer, and Vinesh Johny. Set beneath Chowmahalla Palace's grand chandeliers and within its open courtyards, the evening offered guests an immersive experience that blended culture, cuisine, and purpose.

The event was graced by eminent Guests of Honour, including Mrs. Pinky Reddy, philanthropist and producer, as Chief Guest, and Ms. Nandita Das, acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and social advocate, as Special Guest Speaker. The presence of Mr. Ravi Reddy, Founder of Community Pure Water, reaffirmed the organisation's mission-driven roots and long-term commitment to socio-economic development by securing safe water for life.

Also in attendance were distinguished leaders from defence, government, culture, and civil society, including Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Indian Army; Mr. Shivdhar Reddy, Director General of Police, Telangana; Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Government of Telangana; and Ms. Laura Williams, Consul General, US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

The evening was further enhanced with the participation of Ms. Regena Cassandra, actor and Co-Founder of Democratic Sangha; Mr. Gopi Rao, Founder of Race2Win Foundation and Title Sponsor of the fundraiser; Mr. Kishore Kothapalli, Board Member, Community Pure Water; Addinath Kothare, actor and director of the award-winning film Paani; and Ms. Sumeet Rawla, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Community Pure Water.

As India continues to face growing water safety challenges, the Community Pure Water Annual Fundraiser 2026 underscored a clear truth: safe drinking water is the foundation for good health and an imperative for lasting development. By securing clean water first, communities restore good health, unlock better nutrition, stronger livelihoods, and more resilient local economies.

Through strategic partnerships and community-centric solutions, Community Pure Water continues to work towards a future where water security is strengthened, public health is safeguarded, and communities are empowered to thrive.

