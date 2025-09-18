Corporates and ISC Unite to Recognise Sanitation Excellence at ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: The India Sanitation Coalition (ISC) proudly announces its strategic partnership with HSBC India, ITC, Reckitt and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation to recognize and reward excellence in sanitation at the prestigious 9th ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards 2025. Instituted in 2017, the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards are a national platform that recognize pathbreaking efforts in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). These Awards honour individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to improving sanitation outcomes in India.

As ISC marks its 10th Anniversary, this milestone edition aligns with India's vision of Viksit Bharat, celebrating impactful initiatives that contribute to national missions such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Har Ghar Jal. The Awards for NGOs, social organizations, and individuals underscore a commitment to fostering grassroots impact and driving sustainable change in sanitation and hygiene across India.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair of India Sanitation Coalition, stated, "This collaboration aims to empower WASH champions who are transforming lives through innovative solutions. Over the years, our awards have recognised changemakers driving sustainable WASH initiatives. Presented by Union Ministers in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, along with other dignitaries from these ministries, these awards have provided winners with greater visibility, credibility, and access to vital resources. Through corporate partnerships that have led to the monetization of these awards, the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards continue to strengthen the ecosystem and foster scalable impact."

Since their inception, the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards have evolved into a premier platform for recognizing excellence in sanitation. The Awards spotlight pioneering projects, encourage investments, and promote sustainable sanitation solutions. In 2025, the Awards will commemorate ISC's decade-long journey, featuring collaborations with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Reaffirming the credibility and prestige of the initiative, Padma Vibhushan Dr R. A. Mashelkar once again chaired the distinguished jury panel.

Ms Aloka Majumdar, MD, Global Head of Philanthropy and Head of Sustainability - India, HSBC said, "The India Sanitation Coalition (ISC) has played a catalytic role in bringing different stakeholders to advance the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) agenda for the country. The awards have, over the years, recognized individuals and institutions who have championed the cause of safe and sustainable WASH for the country. ISC's continued engagement will surely help in realizing the goals of Swachh Bharat in the times to come."

Speaking on the association with ISC, Mr Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, South Asia, MENARP and Africa, Reckitt said, "As the India Sanitation Coalition marks a decade of driving systemic change, we are proud to support a platform that aligns closely with Reckitt's purpose to protect, heal, and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. This platform convenes timely and critical dialogues that shape the future of sanitation and hygiene in India. Over the past decade, our flagship campaign, Dettol Banega Swasth India, has demonstrated how local empowerment, behaviour change, and multi-sector collaboration transform hygiene and sanitation into the foundation of good health. We look forward to contributing to this important conversation alongside fellow changemakers, with a shared commitment to supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047."

Mr L Prabhakar, EVP & Head - Social Investments, ITC said, "To strengthen the WASH movement in India, it is important to bring to the forefront and recognize innovative and inspiring work being done by individuals, communities, organizations and government institutions. ITC through its Mission Sunehra Kal intervention, Well-being Out of Waste programme and Savlon Swasth India Mission has a significant focus and commitment on Sanitation, Waste Management and Circular Economy. As part of this, ITC also has a strategic and successful partnership with ISC aligned with Government's Swachh Bharat Mission, and as part of that, are happy to be associated with the Awards initiative, which will inspire others in the ecosystem to contribute and participate in the endeavour."

Speaking on the association with ISC, Mr Ashwini Saxena, CEO of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, said, "We are delighted to partner with the India Sanitation Coalition in celebrating its 10th anniversary through the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards 2025. At GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, besides skill development, our key focus area across the entire country, sanitation and hygiene, have always been integral to our mission of improving community health and well-being. Over the years, our efforts have focused not just on building infrastructure, but also on driving behaviour change and fostering community ownership. By recognizing and rewarding excellence in WASH through these awards, especially for skilling of the sanitation sector, we collectively strengthen the ecosystem, inspire innovation, and accelerate India's vision of a Swachh and Viksit Bharat."

Ms. Natasha Patel, CEO of India Sanitation Coalition, added, "Over the last several years, the ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards have served as a launchpad for startups and organizations, enhancing their profiles, and attracting investors to fund future growth, more broadly, the awards foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building--creating a ripple effect of positive transformation in the WASH ecosystem."

The Key Features of the 2025 ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards are:

1. Revamped Categories with a Development Focus on:

-Building a Developed India: Excellence in Sanitation and Plastic Waste Solutions

-Leaders for a Developed India: Capacity Building in WASH

-Empowering Future India: Excellence in WASH schools

2. Scalability and Replication: Emphasis on projects with the potential for broader community impact.

3. Monetary Prizes: Introduction of cash awards for NGOs, social organizations, and individuals to support grassroots impact.

4. Holistic WASH Focus: Inclusion of solid waste management, plastic waste solutions, innovative financing, and community-driven approaches for rural and urban challenges.

The ISC - FICCI Sanitation Awards Ceremony will be held on the 23rd September 2025, & The National Workshop on Climate-Responsive Sanitation Systems will be held on the 24th of September 2025 at FICCI Federation House, New Delhi.

Click to register:

Awards & Conclave (23rd September): https://www.indiasanitationcoalition.org/registration.html

National Workshop (24th September): https://www.indiasanitationcoalition.org/registration-for-national-workshop-conclav-day-2.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)