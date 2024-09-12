Cpics Launches New Original Dramedy "Chutney Manor" on September 13

India PR Distribution Los Angeles (California) [US], September 12: Fast-growing streaming platform Cpics is excited to announce the premiere of its latest original series, Chutney Manor, set to debut on September 13, 2024. This new dramedy, the first show developed through Cpics' innovative Mentorship Program, promises a unique blend of humor and heart, reflecting the platform's commitment to showcasing diverse and compelling narratives. Created and directed by Ronak Shah, Chutney Manor is a 10-part series that explores the life of Paresh Patel (Anwar Molani), the manager of a struggling small-town motel in rural California. For 20 years, this motel has been Paresh's refuge from his agoraphobia. However, his world is turned upside down when his wife, Geeta (Meena Jolly), collapses during a routine motel maintenance task.

In the midst of his confusion and distress, Paresh reaches out to his estranged daughter, Sonali (Maya Rangulu), who is living in San Francisco. The sight of her mother's condition prompts Sonali to return home, sparking a tumultuous reunion with her father and a struggle to save the family business from her wealthy uncle, Jeet (Manik Bahl), who is eager to sell the property.

The series delves into themes of family dynamics, personal struggle, and the lengths we go to for those we love, all wrapped in a quirky and heartfelt narrative.

Cpics launched its Mentorship Program two years ago to foster and showcase South Asian talent. Ronak Shah, one of the program's first selectees, has brought her vision to life with Chutney Manor, highlighting the platform's dedication to providing opportunities for emerging voices.

"Our goal at Cpics is to create a space where diverse stories can be told," says Kavi Raz, founder of Cpics. "With Chutney Manor, we continue our mission of showcasing original content that might otherwise be overlooked. Our motto, 'Telling your stories that no one else will,' drives everything we do."

Chutney Manor is a Kavi Raz Studios and Universal Entertainment Partners production.

Subscribers can look forward to more exciting content from Cpics in the coming months, as the platform continues to offer a curated selection of international and original programming. Cpics is available worldwide on all major streaming apps.

About Cpics

Cpics is a subscription-based streaming service dedicated to providing a platform for diverse voices and stories. Launched with the goal of amplifying talent often overlooked by mainstream media, Cpics offers a unique array of content from around the globe and is committed to delivering fresh and engaging original programming.

Website: www.cpics.com

