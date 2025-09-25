CRC Group Felicitates India's Medal-Winning Women Boxers; Smriti Irani Graces the Ceremony

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25: CRC Group, in collaboration with the Boxing Federation of India, hosted a grand ceremony at JP Green Resort in Greater Noida to honor the outstanding achievements of India's women boxers. The event was graced by Former Central Minister of Education and Former MP Smt. Smriti Irani, who lauded the athletes for their dedication, perseverance, and passion.

The event celebrated the medal-winning performances of four athletes at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool. Gold medalists Jasmin and Meenakshi, silver medalist Nupur, and bronze medalist Pooja Rani were felicitated for bringing international recognition to the country.

Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Central Minister of Education and Former MP, said, "Heartiest congratulations to these incredible women boxers for their stellar achievements on the world stage. These women have proven that with courage and determination, no dream is too big. This victory is a shining moment for India, inspiring young people across the country to embrace sports, follow their dreams, and strive for excellence with the same passion and perseverance."

Salil Kumar, Director- Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, said, "We extend our heartfelt wishes to these incredible women boxers for their outstanding achievements. Events like this not only celebrate their hard work but also inspire young people across the country to take up sports. At CRC Group, we have always believed in supporting athletes and nurturing talent, and we will continue to encourage initiatives that recognize their dedication and motivate the next generation of champions."

Furthermore, Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO, CRC Group, commented, "At CRC Group, we have always believed that celebrating talent is as important as nurturing it. Honoring these Indian women boxers today reflects our commitment to recognizing excellence and inspiring future generations. Their victories on the world stage are not just personal milestones--they symbolize the spirit, resilience, and potential of Indian athletes. Through initiatives like this, CRC Group aims to create a platform where achievements are celebrated, hard work is acknowledged, and young talent is encouraged to dream bigger and push the boundaries of what is possible."

Through events like these, CRC Group reaffirms its mission to celebrate sporting excellence and ensure that the hard work and achievements of India's athletes receive the recognition they truly deserve.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)