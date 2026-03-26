Credgenics expands into insurance with launch of AI-powered engagement platform CredInsure

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: As insurance companies expand their customer base and product portfolios, managing policyholder engagement across renewals, servicing, and premium collections has become increasingly complex. Many insurers still rely on fragmented systems, manual follow-ups, and person-dependent processes, which can lead to missed renewals, policy lapses, and inconsistent customer experiences. As improving persistence ratios and strengthening long-term policyholder relationships become key priorities, insurers are increasingly looking for more integrated and data-driven engagement frameworks.

Against this backdrop, Credgenics, a provider of AI-led collections platform for financial institutions, has expanded its capabilities into the insurance segment with the launch of CredInsure. The AI-powered CredInsure platform is designed to help insurers manage customer engagement and persistence across the policy lifecycle through an intelligent and unified system. CredInsure enables insurance companies to coordinate activities such as renewals, premium collections, onboarding, servicing, upselling, cross-selling, and deep-lapse recovery through a single platform. The solution is intended to support insurers in managing engagement efforts more systematically while improving visibility across operational stages.

To address the operational challenges insurers face in managing large volumes of policyholder interactions, the platform is structured around three functional areas (like intelligence, execution, and control). CredInsure uses AI-based models to analyse customer behaviour indicators such as renewal likelihood, lapse probability, and engagement patterns. These insights can help insurers identify policies that may require timely outreach and enable teams to prioritise engagement efforts based on data rather than manual tracking.

The platform also incorporates workflow automation with intelligent task allocation across teams and communication channels. Such structured workflows can help reduce reliance on manual coordination and allow insurers to manage engagement activities more consistently across different operational units.

For policyholder communication, the platform supports multiple outreach channels including AI-enabled voicebots, videos, predictive dialer, digital communication tools, and technology-assisted field operations. It also integrates payment options and monitoring dashboards that provide visibility into customer interactions and operational progress. Together, these capabilities aim to help insurers monitor engagement outcomes and respond more effectively at different stages of the policy lifecycle.

Speaking on the development, Rishabh Goel, Co-founder & CEO of Credgenics, said, "As insurance penetration deepens and product portfolios become more complex, there is a need for intelligent and integrated platforms to serve customers better. With CredInsure, we are extending our proven AI-powered technology platform to cater to the insurance industry. Our vision is to help insurers move from reactive and fragmented customer engagements to a proactive and insights driven approach that boosts portfolio quality while elevating policyholder experience. The platform is designed to provide insurers with better visibility into renewal cycles and engagement outcomes, while enabling more coordinated and data-led decision-making."

Anand Agrawal, Co-founder & CPTO of Credgenics, said, "Insurance companies today manage large volumes of customer interactions across multiple channels, which often creates operational complexity. CredInsure brings together predictive analytics, workflow automation, and digital communication capabilities in a single platform. The objective is to help insurers manage engagement activities more efficiently while improving coordination across teams responsible for renewals and customer servicing"

CredInsure is designed to support insurers in managing renewal engagement, reducing lapse risks, and improving operational visibility across customer interaction channels.

For more details, visit www.credgenics.com

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