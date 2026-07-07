Info Edge surges nearly 7% on upbeat Q1 business update

Info Edge stock price today

Info Edge Q1 business update

Info Edge to buy balance stake in CodingNinjas

Share price of Info Edge, the parent company that owns and operates Naukri.com, surged nearly 6.8 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,094 in Tuesday's trade on the NSE after the company announced its Q1 business update.At 10.43 AM, Info Edge traded with at the day's high, on volume of around 33.71 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.2 per cent at 24,470.The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,537.20 hit on June 27, 2025, while its 52-week low of ₹908.30 was registered on May 25, 2026.The stock, however, has witnessed a dismal run on the bourses, declining over 20 per cent on a year-till date (YTD) basis, and over 25 per cent in the last one year. Against this, the Nifty MidCap 50 index - its benchmark gained 2.5 per cent on YTD basis and nearly 6 per cent in the last one year.According to an exchange filing by the company, Info Edge's Q1 standalone billings grew by 14.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹737 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 when compared with ₹644.20 crore reported in Q1FY25.Among the segments, the Recruitment Solutions business (domestic + international) witnessed a strong 17.5 per cent YoY growth at ₹552.70 crore, followed by 99acres (up 16.6 per cent) and Jeevansathi (up 14.1 per cent). However, the Shiksha division growth dipped 22.8 per cent to ₹34.60 crore.Info Edge an exchange filing on Monday, July 6, informed that the company's shall enter into Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of the balance 45.36 per cent equity stake or 74,741 shares shares of CodingNinjas at ₹5,340.23 per share, amounting to ₹39.91 crore."Upon completion of the said transaction, the company shall hold 100 per cent stake in CodingNinjas, held directly and through Startup Investments (Holding) Limited ('SIHL') on a fully converted and diluted basis, and accordingly, CodingNinjas shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," the release stated.The acquisition from founders of CodingNinjas is subject to fulfilment of certain customary conditions precedent and other terms and conditions agreed under the Share Purchase Agreement, the release added.