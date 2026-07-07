MCX, BSE shares fall up to 5.5%, extend losses to 4th day; here's why

MCX, BSE stock: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and BSE traded under pressure on Tuesday, extending their losses to a fourth straight session. Analysts said that both stocks fell in trade as the Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and BSE traded under pressure on Tuesday, extending their losses to a fourth straight session. Analysts said that both stocks fell in trade as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised capital exposure norms, which came into effect on July 1, weighed on trading volumes. Additionally, a Jefferies report ahead of the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) IPO has also weighed on sentiment around BSE and MCX.

MCX shares opened lower at ₹32,730 and slipped to an intraday low of ₹32,577.50, down 5.35 per cent. Similarly, BSE shares opened in the red at ₹3,820 and declined to a low of ₹3,630.60, down 4.52 per cent, during the session.

Over the past four trading sessions, MCX shares have declined nearly 10 per cent, while BSE has fallen around 8 per cent over the same period.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Notably, the updated capital exposure norms involve how banks extend credit to stockbrokers and other capital market intermediaries. The new norms are aimed at barring bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers.

What is proprietary trading?

Proprietary trading refers to trades done by brokers and other financial institutions using their own capital. In other words, proprietary trading involves financial institutions like stock brokers using their own funds to trade and earn profits.

Analysts said that the impact on the market because of the new norms is visible with a drop in trading volumes. Post implementation of the new norms, volumes on BSE on the first two trading days in July fell between 7 per cent and 10 per cent compared to the same days in the previous week.

The options premium average daily turnover (ADT) for MCX fell nearly 40 per cent to ₹5,632 crore in the first three trading days in July, compared to ₹9,338 crore in the previous month.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that MCX's overall ADT has dipped due to new Bank Guarantee (BG) rules from the RBI, where BG issued to brokers must now be backed by 100 per cent collateral against 50 per cent previously. Options Notional ADT has declined 71 per cent M-o-M while Options Premium average daily turnover (ADTO) is down 40 per cent M-o-M.