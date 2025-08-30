Cricket Takes over Park Avenue After India Day Parade with Cricmax Connect's Grassroots Initiative

BusinessWire India

New York City (New York) [US], August 30: Following their vibrant float at the Madison Avenue India Day Parade, Cricmax Connect extended the celebrations by setting up a massive 18 ft x 70 ft Box Cricket arena (12 ft height) on Park Avenue, transforming the iconic street into a playground for cricket enthusiasts.

The activation, designed as part of Cricmax Connect's grassroots initiative to introduce cricket in the United States, drew overwhelming participation from kids, teens, and adults alike, with people standing in long queues for hours to get their turn at bat. The sight of families eagerly waiting, cheering, and celebrating each game reflected how naturally the sport resonated with the community.

"Watching Park Avenue light up with cricket right after the parade was iconic," said Vinay Bhimjiani, Founder & CEO of Cricmax Connect. "For us, this wasn't just about playing a sport. It was about proving how deeply cricket connects with people across generations and cultures, even here in the U.S. The energy, excitement, and sheer joy we saw reaffirmed our mission to build cricket at the grassroots level. We feel privileged to have showcased cricket on Park Avenue for the very first time in the history of the Sport."

The giant Box Cricket setup stood as a defining moment of the day's programme, highlighting how cricket is finding its place in America's cultural fabric. From children holding a bat for the first time to seasoned players showing their skills, the activation brought together communities, igniting conversations and enthusiasm for the sport in one of the world's most iconic cities

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)