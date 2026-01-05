Cricketer Kapil Dev, a Ghoomar World Record and Mass Sports Participation: How C. P. Joshi's Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 Elevated Chittorgarh Nationally

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: The Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 concluded with a grand closing ceremony in Chittorgarh, reinforcing the city's growing identity as a hub for sports, culture, and community engagement. The Mahotsav was organised under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India Mission, and led locally under the guidance of Member of Parliament C. P. Joshi, with the objective of strengthening grassroots sports and nurturing young talent across the region.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from athletes and youth across urban and rural areas, reflecting the growing grassroots impact of the Khelo India Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the Sansad Khel Mahotsav virtually, said the initiative has become a nationwide movement with over 290 MPs involved and more than 10 million young athletes registered, playing a key role in identifying grassroots talent and strengthening nation-building through sports.

The closing ceremony was graced by Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, whose presence served as a major source of inspiration for young and aspiring athletes. Addressing the gathering, Kapil Dev emphasised that sports are not merely about winning or losing, but about discipline, perseverance, joy, and character-building. He encouraged young players to pursue sports with passion and consistency, highlighting that dedication and love for the game are key to long-term success.

A key highlight of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav was Chittorgarh securing second position in Rajasthan in terms of sports registrations, recording an impressive 3,90,000 registrations across multiple disciplines. Competitions such as kabaddi, handball cricket, volleyball, and tug of war saw widespread participation from villages and towns, showcasing the district's strong sporting culture and alignment with the goals of the Khelo India Mission.

Rajasthan's iconic folk dance Ghoomar being performed by approximately 16,300 women

Alongside the sporting celebrations, Rashtriya Swadeshi Mahotsav was also hosted in Chittorgarh from 23 to 28 December 2025, featuring over 300+ stalls from across the country. The Mahotsav played a significant role in promoting indigenous products, traditional craftsmanship, and local entrepreneurship, while also generating strong economic impact. The event recorded retail sales exceeding ₹3 crore, along with approximately ₹35 lakh worth of confirmed orders, which will be delivered to customers in the coming weeks--highlighting the growing demand for Swadeshi products and the success of the initiative in supporting artisans and small businesses. Adding to the city's historic milestones, a world record was created in Rajasthan's iconic folk dance Ghoomar, where approximately 16,300 women, dressed in traditional attire (poshak), performed together. The grand cultural spectacle was held in the esteemed presence of Loksabha Speaker Om Birla, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, making the moment one of immense cultural pride and national recognition.

Through initiatives like the Sansad Khel Mahotsav and Rashtriya Swadeshi Mahotsav, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji continues to be realised at the grassroots level, with C. P. Joshi played a pivotal role in driving inclusive development in Chittorgarh uniting sports, culture, youth, artisans, and folk artists while strengthening regional talent, heritage, and community participation.

