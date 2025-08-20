CricViz announces landmark partnership to deliver non-live content for Prasar Bharati

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: CricViz, the world's leading cricket data and analytics provider, has announced a landmark partnership with Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster. The deal was formally announced at a special premiere of The Great Indian Cricket Show held in New Delhi on Monday.

Under the multi-year agreement, CricViz will lead the creation of compelling content narratives, manage end-to-end production and show logistics, and curate a star-studded line-up of legendary Indian cricketers and guests across more than 100 episodes.

The show, which will be broadcast across Prasar Bharati channels like Waves and Doordarshan Sports to an audience of over 240 million people, features celebrated ex-Indian national team cricketers such as Anil Kumble, Sanjay Manjrekar, Parthiv Patel, and Sanjay Bangar. It celebrates India's cricketing heritage while also incorporating and data-led storytelling, as it aims to shape the future of sports broadcasting.

Following the opening of its Mumbai office and the creation of a specialist team of sports industry executives, this deal reflects CricViz's rapid growth both geographically in India and new capabilities. In addition to its collaborations with global rightsholders, international cricket governing bodies, teams, and leagues, this partnership underscores CricViz's strength in content production, driving broadcast audience growth and enhancing fan engagement.

Michael Kivido, Managing Director, CricViz, stated: "This partnership with Prasar Bharati represents a unique opportunity to combine CricViz's analytical expertise with Prasar Bharati's unparalleled reach. The Great Indian Cricket Show will set new standards in cricket storytelling for audiences across India."

Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added: "The Great Indian Cricket Show is an important step in Prasar Bharati's continuing endeavour to bring high-quality, meaningful content to audiences across India. It seeks to honour the country's cricketing legacy while engaging with the next generation of fans."

Monday's invite-only premiere marked the commencement of this flagship production, which will be aired on DD Sports every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM IST, and will also be featured on Akashvani, Waves OTT App and Prasar Bharati digital platforms in the coming weeks.

About CricViz:

CricViz, part of Ellipse, was founded in 2015 to deliver a new narrative in cricket. Combining the world's most extensive cricket database and unique predictive models with the expertise of our team of data scientists, programmers, analysts and story-tellers, CricViz provides unrivalled analysis and insight to cricket clients around the world.

About Prasar Bharati:

Prasar Bharati is India's autonomous public service broadcaster and the parent body of Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio. With nationwide reach across terrestrial, satellite, and digital platforms, Prasar Bharati plays a vital role in delivering high-quality, diverse, and inclusive programming to the Indian population.

