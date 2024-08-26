CTAI Foundation hosts Construction Technology Day (CTD) 2024: Industry leaders to convene at IISc Bengaluru on November 18-19

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Construction Technology Day (CTD) 2024, organized by the CTAI Foundation, a non-profit focused on transforming construction through technology, is back with renewed momentum. Scheduled for November 18th and 19th at IISc Bengaluru, this edition of CTD will bring together leaders in enabling and accelerating construction technology adoption, offering industry professionals a valuable opportunity to connect, learn, and explore emerging trends. With the expansion to a two-day format, CTD 2024 is designed to maximize opportunities for networking, learning, and exploring trends. The event will feature diverse activities, including a construction technology expo; investor panel sessions; Pitch Perfect, an event for connecting start-ups with investors; and dedicated sessions for thought leadership through keynotes, presentations, and panel discussions.

The event will focus on emerging trends in construction technology, offering in-depth insights into project management, field management, quality control, procurement, prefabrication, robotics, and more. The event will also explore how technologies transform the residential and infrastructure domains.

Event Highlights:

* The Technology Builders Expo: A showcase of the latest innovations in construction technology, by leading companies.

* Pitch Perfect Event: A platform for start-ups and innovators to present their groundbreaking solutions to investors.

* Conference Sessions: Featuring thought-provoking presentations, keynotes, and panel discussions from industry leaders.

CTD 2024 is honored to have Professor Martin Fischer, a distinguished Civil and Environmental Engineering professor at Stanford University, as the keynote speaker. Professor Fischer is renowned for his pioneering work in foundations and applications for virtual design and construction (VDC).

About CTAI Foundation

CTAI Foundation is a non-profit organization run by people, across industry and academia, passionate about leveraging technology to improve efficiency and collaboration, enabling predictable outcomes, and making construction an enriching and pleasurable experience for all. CTAI Foundation is committed to the vision of transforming the way we build by using technology.

For more information about the event or to register, please visit https://ctai.in/events/ctd-2024/.

Construction Technology Day Team

CTAI Foundation

Contact: Deepak Patil & Dhruv Singhal

deepak@ctai.in & dhruv@ctai.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235251/4314549/CTAI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)