Cult Author Anuj Tikku Launches 61st Book, Lust, Stocks Aur Ek Qatal

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: India's literary industry continues to grow with writers experimenting across genres and themes, bringing readers fresh perspectives on society, power, and culture. Adding to this wave of bold storytelling, cult author Anuj Tikku has released his 61st book, Lust, Stocks Aur Ek Qatal, a thriller set in the glamorous yet dangerous world of investment banking.

The novel explores the collision of money, desire, and betrayal against the backdrop of high finance. Blending love, ambition, and a shocking murder, Tikku's latest work reflects his reputation for raw, unfiltered narratives that probe the darker sides of human ambition.

Speaking about the new release, Tikku said:

"I write about what people think but do not say. This story looks at how money and ambition can change lives, and how greed often comes with a cost."

Tikku's works span political thrillers, memoirs, travel writing, and social commentary. His ability to shift across genres while maintaining an intense, fearless style has earned him the reputation of being India's "cult author." Readers describe his writing as bold, uncompromising, and close to reality -- qualities that have helped him build a loyal following across multiple platforms.

The timing of Lust, Stocks Aur Ek Qatal also resonates with broader conversations around wealth, corruption, and ambition in India and beyond. By weaving these themes into a fast-paced thriller, Tikku links storytelling with social questions that remain highly relevant in contemporary discourse.

As one of India's most prolific authors, with more than sixty titles to his name, Tikku continues to push boundaries and expand the scope of modern Indian literature. Lust, Stocks Aur Ek Qatal adds yet another daring title to his multi-genre catalog, strengthening his place in the country's evolving literary landscape.

The book is now available through major online platforms, including Amazon and Kindle.

For more information, visit: www.anujtikku.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)