Cupid Limited Partners with SAP to Implement Advanced ERP System, SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Cupid Limited is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SAP to implement the cutting-edge ERP system, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. This initiative underscores Cupid Limited's dedication to enhancing operational efficiency, improving decision-making processes, and driving sustainable growth through advanced technology.

The integration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud will equip Cupid Limited with a comprehensive suite of integrated applications, facilitating superior real-time data processing and analysis. This will enable more efficient resource management, supply chain operations, and new B2C distribution channels.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with SAP and integrate their state-of-the-art ERP system, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, into our operations. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement and our vision to drive further value to all our stakeholders. The capabilities offered by SAP S/4HANA Cloud will significantly enhance our ability to make informed decisions, optimize our processes, and ultimately, better serve our customers."

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud is expected to deliver several key benefits to Cupid Limited, including:

* Real-Time Analytics: Empowering Cupid Limited to make quicker and more accurate data-driven decisions regarding market participation.

* Scalability and Flexibility: Supporting Cupid Limited's growth ambitions by providing a scalable and flexible platform.

About Cupid Limited:

Established in 1993, CUPID Limited is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms, water-based lubricant jelly, IVD kits and Deodorants. The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly and 30 million IVD Test Kits annually. The company has recently launched its line of CUPID Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes. In March 2024, the company completed a strategic land acquisition in Palava, Maharashtra, enabling it to amplify its production capacity by 1.5 times the existing output. As a result, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms. This expansion is in addition to the current production capacity. The company has a prominent presence in international markets and is the first company in the world to attain WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for male and female condoms. CUPID currently exports its products to over 105 countries, with over 90% of its revenue generated from international markets. Furthermore, CUPID has established a long-term agreement with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on BSE (BSE: 530843) and NSE (NSE: CUPID).

