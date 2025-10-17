Curie Money Introduces Instant Redemption Seamlessly Integrated with UPI

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Curie Money, India's first mutual fund-backed UPI app, has introduced a groundbreaking feature that uses liquid funds and an instant redemption facility to enable seamless UPI transactions. This seamless experience combines growth and instant access, redefining how Indians manage and move their money.

When a user selects "Scan & Pay" on Curie, the familiar UPI process begins. Curie, with the user's consent, triggers a redemption from their liquid mutual fund investment. The redeemed amount is credited to the user's linked bank account in real-time, and the UPI payment gets completed within seconds, delivering a seamless and intelligent payment experience. This flow ensures your money continues to grow until the moment you spend it.

"We wanted to make money growth feel invisible, something that just happens while you go about your day," said Arindam Ghosh, Founder and CEO of Curie Money.

The entire process is built on UPI infrastructure and supported through partnerships with Bajaj Finserv AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, and Yes Bank, ensuring regulatory compliance, reliability, and trust.

By combining the steady returns of liquid mutual funds with the instant convenience of UPI, Curie eliminates the traditional trade-off between liquidity and growth. Users can now grow their money even while they make payments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)