CyberPeace Foundation and Synergy Quantum Launch the Global Quantum Threat Alliance at CyberPeace Summit 2.0 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 5: At the Global CyberPeace Summit 2.0, held on 10th February, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, CyberPeace Foundation and Synergy Quantum announced the launch of the Global Quantum Threat Alliance (GQTA) -- an international, multi-stakeholder initiative designed to prepare nations and critical infrastructure operators for the cybersecurity challenges posed by the advent of quantum computing. An initiative uniting governments, industry, and academia to address the emerging quantum cybersecurity threat through coordinated global action.

The GQTA is a living, action-oriented alliance -- not a panel, not a report, and not a one-time discussion. It establishes a collaborative platform bringing together governments, policymakers, national security stakeholders, critical infrastructure operators, global technology and cloud providers, cybersecurity and cryptography experts, standards bodies, researchers, and academic institutions to develop coordinated responses to quantum-era threats. CyberPeace Foundation and Synergy Quantum have an established relationship in the domain of digital security, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2025 to collaborate on addressing emerging cyber threats. The Alliance was launched under the stewardship of the CyberPeace Foundation, which will serve as a neutral, trusted platform for collaboration across geographies and ideologies.

The Imperative for a Coordinated Quantum Response

The global cybersecurity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the emerging quantum threat adds an entirely new dimension of urgency. The encryption that today underpins digital trust -- securing banking systems, defence networks, critical national infrastructure, healthcare systems, satellites, and government communications -- is vulnerable to quantum-era capabilities. This is not a distant problem; it is a present-day strategic threat. Adversaries, state and non-state alike, are already preparing -- intercepting and stockpiling sensitive data today for future exploitation. In a threat environment where today's risks are converging with tomorrow's disruptions, a fragmented response is no longer viable. What is needed is a unified, intelligence-driven, and globally coordinated alliance -- and that is precisely what the GQTA delivers.

Mission and Objectives of the GQTA

The Global Quantum Threat Alliance is built on the recognition that quantum risk is a shared risk and therefore demands a shared response. Its purpose is urgent: to collectively understand the quantum threat -- technically, strategically, and geopolitically -- and to ensure that the transition to the quantum era is orderly, trusted, and peaceful. The Alliance is structured around four strategic objectives.

First, the Alliance will establish a unified threat intelligence framework to enable real-time assessment of quantum vulnerabilities across global digital infrastructure, allowing member nations and organisations to identify and prioritise their most critical cryptographic exposures.

Second, it will develop collaborative migration pathways for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, providing standardised protocols, validated implementation guidance, and shared resources that reduce the cost and complexity of cryptographic migration across supply chains, industries, and borders.

Third, the Alliance will facilitate cross-border intelligence sharing and the exchange of best practices among governments, industry sectors, and research institutions, enabling collective learning and accelerated quantum readiness.

Fourth, it will accelerate innovation through joint research initiatives, shared testing infrastructure, and coordinated certification processes for quantum-safe security solutions, ensuring that new technologies are robust, interoperable, and globally applicable.

A Call to Collective Action

Announcing the launch at the summit, Mr. Jay Oberai, Co-Founder & CEO of Synergy Quantum, stated:

"We are standing at a rare inflection point in history. Quantum technologies are rapidly moving from laboratories to operational reality, and their implications for global security are profound. The cryptographic foundations that protect our banking systems, defence networks, healthcare data, and national infrastructure will not survive the quantum era in their current form. The Global Quantum Threat Alliance is our collective answer -- a commitment by nations, industries, and institutions to act together, decisively, before the window of preparation closes. History will not judge us by how early we recognised this threat, but by how decisively we acted."

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of the CyberPeace Foundation, said:

"The CyberPeace Foundation was established on the principle that digital security is a shared responsibility that transcends borders and sectors. The quantum threat represents precisely the kind of challenge that demands global solidarity. Synergy Quantum brings deep expertise in quantum security, sovereign cryptographic infrastructure, and post-quantum migration -- capabilities that are essential to translating this Alliance from vision into operational impact. Together, we are building something that no single institution could achieve alone. We are proud to serve as the convening platform for the Global Quantum Threat Alliance, and we call upon governments, institutions, and industry leaders worldwide to join this critical initiative. The CyberPeace Summit has always been about turning dialogue into action -- and today, with the launch of the GQTA, we have taken a decisive step toward securing the digital future for all."

Open Invitation to Founding Members

The GQTA is issuing an open invitation to governments, national security agencies, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, global technology and cloud providers, cybersecurity firms, standards organisations, and academic research institutions to participate as founding members of the Alliance. This is a call to move beyond awareness, beyond isolated pilots, and to work together on one of the most consequential security challenges of our time. The initiative is designed to operate as a neutral, inclusive platform -- open to all stakeholders committed to ensuring that the transition to the quantum era is orderly, trusted, and secure.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum is a sovereign deep-tech quantum security company enabling nations and critical infrastructure operators to maintain sovereignty in the quantum era. It engineers quantum-secure communications, post-quantum cryptographic transition frameworks, and trusted military-grade infrastructure to protect governments, critical industries, and global enterprises through the most consequential security transformation of the digital age.

About CyberPeace Foundation

CyberPeace Foundation is dedicated to building resilience against cyberattacks and cybercrimes. Working closely with governments, academia, and international organisations such as the United Nations and leading technology companies, CyberPeace spearheads global efforts to foster a secure digital future. As a leader in the field, CyberPeace focuses on establishing a peaceful, harmonious, and inclusive cyberspace for the betterment of individuals and communities at large. The Foundation operates through research, advocacy, and capacity building to address cyber threats and strengthen a resilient digital ecosystem.

