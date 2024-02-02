Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on IPO of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised book running lead managers (ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Ambit Private Limited) in the issuance of IPO of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited. Debut of 24,340,768 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each ("Equity Shares") of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited ("Company") for cash at a price of Rs. 493 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 5 each including a securities premium of Rs. 488 per Equity Share ("Offer Price") aggregating to Rs. 12,000 million.

The Capital Markets team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head Capital Markets; Reuben Chacko, Partner & Regional Co-head Markets Practice (Southern Region); with support from Amitpal Singh, Principal Associate; Vinaya Dhruv, Senior Associate; Rajshree Agarwal, Associate; Prajna Kariappa, Associate; Achyutha G M, Associate; Anna Kallivayalil, Associate; and Rohit Raj, Associate.

The IPO of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited comprises of a fresh issue of 16,227,180 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each by our Company aggregating to Rs. 8,000 million ("Fresh Issue") and an offer for sale by Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (As a trustee of MICP Trust) of 405 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 0.20 million, by Catalyst Trusteeship Limited (As a trustee of Madison India Opportunities Trust Fund) of 3,474,442 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 1,712.90 million, by Madison India Opportunities IV of 1,104,056 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 544.30 million, by Mio Starrock of 644,219 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 317.60 million, and by Nexus Ventures III, Ltd. of 2,890,466 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 1,425 million (collectively, the "Investor Selling Shareholders") ("Offer for Sale" or "OFS"). The Offer constitutes 22.74% of the post-Offer paid up equity share capital of the Company.

Other advisors to the transaction included ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Ambit Private Limited, (acted as book running lead manager to the issue); Sidley Austin LLP, acted as International legal counsel for the book running lead managers; KFin Technologies Limited, acted as registrar; T R Chadha & Co LLP, acted as auditor.

The Transaction was signed on 16th December 2023 and closed on 20th December 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)