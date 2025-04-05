Daakia.com Partners with India Post and Top Logistics Providers to Simplify Parcel Booking Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: Daakia.com, a digital logistics platform powered by Mobisafar Services Private Limited, has announced a major partnership with India Post and several top private courier companies including Delhivery, Xpressbees, and Ecom Express. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize parcel and document booking by making it faster, more affordable, and accessible to every household in India.

With a mission to make courier booking as simple and seamless as mobile recharges, Daakia.com is setting a new benchmark in the logistics industry. By combining the extensive reach of India Post with the speed and efficiency of private logistics providers, the platform is poised to serve both urban and rural customers with unmatched convenience.

A Smarter Way to Book Couriers

Daakia.com offers an AI-powered courier booking portal that enables users to compare shipping rates, book parcels instantly, and track deliveries in real time. The platform features a real-time rate calculator, giving customers immediate visibility into the most cost-effective courier options for their needs.

In addition to online convenience, Daakia.com has introduced a network of local channel partners, allowing customers to drop off packages at nearby centers if they prefer in-person service. This hybrid approach bridges the gap between digital and traditional booking methods, ensuring access for users across all demographics.

Key Features of Daakia.com Include:

* AI-based courier booking platform

* Real-time rate comparison across multiple logistics providers

* Instant parcel booking and tracking

* Nearby channel partner access for physical drop-offs

* Discounted pricing and reliable service from trusted logistics partners

"Our vision is to bring simplicity, speed, and savings to every Indian household when it comes to sending parcels," said a spokesperson for Daakia.com. "By making courier services as easy as mobile recharges, we're empowering individuals and small businesses alike."

Expanding Reach Through Strong Partnerships

The partnership with India Post plays a crucial role in enhancing Daakia.com's nationwide reach. With over 150,000 post offices across India, India Post offers unparalleled last-mile delivery access. When coupled with the logistical strength of companies like Delhivery, Xpressbees, and Ecom Express, Daakia.com provides a reliable and comprehensive delivery network across the country.

This collaboration is expected to benefit individuals, small business owners, e-commerce sellers, and remote-area customers by making parcel delivery more efficient and affordable.

Accessible Online and Offline

Customers can book their parcels online through the official website, www.daakia.com, or visit their nearest Daakia.com Channel Partner for assistance. This dual approach ensures that even those with limited digital literacy can avail the service conveniently.

A New Chapter in Indian Logistics

With the tagline "Har Ghar Se Courier, Har Ghar Tak Delivery", Daakia.com is committed to simplifying the courier experience for every Indian. By integrating cutting-edge technology with trusted logistics networks, the platform is paving the way for a more connected and efficient delivery ecosystem.

As logistics continue to play a vital role in both personal and business transactions, Daakia.com's model represents a significant step forward in democratizing access to reliable courier services across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)