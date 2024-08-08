Dapper Dude, Men's Grooming Brand Ropes in Neil Nitin Mukesh as the Brand Ambassador

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: Dapper Dude, a leading men's grooming brand from the house of Skin Miracle, is thrilled to announce acclaimed Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as its new brand ambassador. Known for his impeccable style and charismatic presence, Neil Nitin Mukesh embodies the essence of the Dapper Dude brand, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand's commitment to quality and innovation in men's grooming. Neil Nitin Mukesh's association with Dapper Dude marks a significant milestone for the brand. With a legacy of excellence, Skin Miracle has been catering to beauticians for over a decade, offering products formulated in France and manufactured in Malaysia to suit Asian skin. Dapper Dude continues this tradition, providing top-notch skincare solutions tailored for men.

"I am excited to be associated with Dapper Dude, a brand that stands for quality, innovation, and the modern man's grooming needs," said Neil Nitin Mukesh. "As someone who values skincare and grooming, I am thrilled to represent a brand that offers comprehensive and effective solutions."

"We are thrilled to have Neil Nitin Mukesh join the Dapper Dude family. His sophistication and commitment to grooming excellence mirror our brand's ethos. This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to redefine men's grooming in India," Vishal Baid, Founder of Dapper Dude.

Dapper Dude offers a complete range of skincare solutions designed specifically for men, including skin brightening, instant lifting, anti-aging, hydration, beard growth, lip care, and under-eye care products to name a few from many. All Dapper Dude products are SLS free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, pH balanced, and free from bleaching agents, ensuring safety and effectiveness. Dapper Dude's parent brand, Skin Miracle, has been a trusted name in the beauty industry for over twenty years.

Dapper Dude aims to serve over 5,000 salons across India and neighboring countries, aspiring to become a leading name in the skincare category. With Neil Nitin Mukesh as the brand ambassador, Dapper Dude is set to reach new heights, expanding its presence both nationally and internationally.

For more information about Dapper Dude and its products, please visit www.dapperdude.in,

Dapper Dude, a premier men's grooming brand under T and V Beauty Indulgence Pvt Ltd, is dedicated to providing top-quality skincare solutions tailored for modern men. With a legacy of excellence from its parent brand, Skin Miracle, Dapper Dude offers a comprehensive range of products including skin brightening, anti-aging, hydration, beard growth, lip care, and under-eye care. All products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, pH balanced, and free from bleaching agents. Committed to innovation and quality, Dapper Dude continues to set new benchmarks in the grooming industry.

