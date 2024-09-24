Data Dynamics Inaugurates Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India, Unveils 'Zubin,' an AI-Powered Self-Service Data Management Software

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 24: Data Dynamics, a leader in enterprise data management solutions, has expanded into India with the establishment of its Centre of Excellence in Pune, Maharashtra. In tandem, the company unveiled Zubin, a groundbreaking AI-powered self-service data management software set to redefine how organizations approach risk management, privacy, sovereignty, optimization, and sustainability. Zubin pioneers an industry-first DIY (Do It Yourself) approach to managing data that puts data ownership, control, and action directly into the hands of data creators. This launch comes at a critical juncture, perfectly aligned with the worldwide focus on data sovereignty, ethical AI, and data privacy, championing the core principles of digital trust and data democracy.

"In a world consumed by AI use cases and implementation, providing transparency in data management is critical for establishing digital trust between enterprises and their customers," said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. "At Data Dynamics, we approach data with the highest level of respect--ensuring that every byte is managed responsibly and that ownership is returned to those who create it. Zubin embodies this philosophy, it fosters a culture of ownership and accountability, placing the power of data management directly in the hands of users. Zubin is THE strategic enabler of digital trust, data sovereignty, and data democracy, guiding organizations through the complexities of this AI age with confidence and clarity. The Pune Center of Excellence brings our data management solutions closer to the demographic that is generating data at a rapid pace, has already tabled a data protection policy, and is at the forefront of IT development and innovation."

Zubin pioneers an industry-first 'data democracy by design' approach using a DIY (Do it Yourself) self-service framework that places data ownership, control, and action directly in the hands of data and application owners. This approach embeds transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship at the core of an organization's data management operations.

As organizations grapple with the growing influence of AI, projected to add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, the demand for data privacy is reshaping the landscape, creating both opportunities and risks. Businesses now face the strategic challenge of balancing customer expectations, regulatory obligations, and the need for innovation. The challenge is intensified as 80% of enterprise data is unstructured and unmanaged, making data accuracy a monumental task for AI modeling, particularly given LLMs' reliance on unstructured data.

Zubin addresses these challenges by empowering organizations to centralize data governance and decentralize data control, enabling central IT to set tailored data policies while simultaneously giving stakeholders at all levels. From the C-suite to data owners, the software provides every user with the ability to discover, define, act on, transform, and audit data through an intuitive, self-service, low-code interface. This innovative approach redefines traditional data management, which is complex and siloed. Zubin brings consistency, coherence, and standardization across the organization, delivering granular insights, recommending workflows, automating actions, and ensuring security and governance through role-based access control (RBAC) processes. This creates a unified, seamless data management process and paves the way for a larger vision: empowering Citizen Data Rights.

IDC's Spotlight Report on Rethinking Data Security further validates this approach, stating that "Self-service data management tools designed to integrate security capabilities and prioritize privacy and protection will be invaluable for organizations seeking to maximize data value without compromising security." Click to read the full report.

"AI-driven businesses must ensure the security and privacy of their data to instill trust with their customers and partners and comply with data sovereignty requirements. This requires rethinking how data is harnessed and managed," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, IDC. "Organizations that integrate centralized data governance with decentralized action are better able to extract value from their data, by ensuring it remains available to the right users and devices whenever it is needed."

Zubin's six key capabilities make it indispensable for modern data management: Data Privacy in AI, Risk and Access Management, Data Sovereignty, Data Owner Empowerment, Role Based Views of Your Data, and Data Management in a Hybrid Cloud. These collectively transform how organizations handle their data, ensuring it is secure, compliant, and optimized for the diverse demands of the digital age.

The Pune Center of Excellence (CoE) will serve as the primary hub for Data Dynamics' operations in India, driving data-driven innovations and pioneering advancements. The company plans to expand its team to include programmers, AI architects, and data engineers dedicated to advancing Zubin and its related product line, ensuring seamless, next-generation self-service data management.

Welcome to the next frontier of self-service data management--where every byte is a promise fulfilled.

Bytes to Rights. Own it. Trust it.

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics , a global leader in enterprise data management, stands at the forefront of the industry-wide shift towards Digital Trust and Data Democracy. Trusted by 300+ organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 20, the company is recognized for its commitment to creating a transparent, unified, and empowered data ecosystem. Their flagship AI-powered self-service data management software, Zubin, addresses the complexities of data risk, privacy, sovereignty, optimization, or sustainability, turning data into a strategic lever for growth, innovation, and resilience. As organizations navigate the challenges of AI and data governance, Data Dynamics is ushering in a new era where data ownership, control, and actionability reside with the data owners, creating an ecosystem where every individual becomes a champion of ethical data use, and every organization fulfills its responsibility as a trusted data custodian.

