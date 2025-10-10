DBS Recognised as Safest Bank in Asia yet Again

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: DBS announced today that it has once again been named "Safest Bank in Asia" in 2025, marking its 17th consecutive year receiving this distinguished recognition. The bank also retained its position at 2nd in the 'World's 50 Safest Commercial Banks' list. The rankings underscore DBS' solid financial performance, strong risk management and governance, as well as robust balance sheet.

The Global Finance annual rankings of the World's Safest Banks have been the recognised and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than three decades. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings - from Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's - of the 500 largest banks worldwide.

"In a year marked by tariff uncertainty, shifting interest rate environments, technological disruption, and heightened regulatory oversight, Global Finance's World's Safest Banks have proven their strength as anchors of stability in the global economy. Their resilience and innovation continue to underpin trust in the financial system and support global commerce," said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder & Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Chng Sok Hui, Chief Financial Officer of DBS, said, "We're honoured to be named Global Finance's Safest Bank in Asia for the 17th consecutive year. In times of turbulence, customers turn to institutions they trust - seeking safe harbours amid uncertainty. We have benefitted from that flight to quality and remain committed to being a trusted partner, safeguarding our clients' financial interests and supporting the communities we serve."

DBS has received global recognition from several prestigious financial publications, having been named "World's Best Bank" multiple times by Euromoney, Global Finance and The Banker, and "World's Best Bank for Customer Experience", "World's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility" and "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)