Deakin launches Interactive Week 2024 for Indian students: An exclusive future experience with Deakin faculty, students, and alumni

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 17: Deakin University has launched its highly anticipated annual event, 'Deakin Interactive Week (i-Week) 2024' at Le Meridien, New Delhi today. Designed specifically for Indian students, Deakin i-Week offers a series of interactive, immersive and informative sessions with Deakin academics, current students and alumni and will run across seven major cities in India from 16 September - 27 September. Deakin's faculty and subject matter experts have flown in from Australia for the event, bridging the gap between the university and its student base in India. Here is a look at the schedule for Deakin i-Week 2024 sessions: * New Delhi | Monday, 16 September 2024 | Inspire Hall, Le Meridien

* Chandigarh | Wednesday, 18 September 2024 | Livingroom, JW Marriot

* Pune | Saturday, 21 September 2024 | Royal Room 1, The Westin

* Hyderabad | Monday, 23 September 2024 | Rendezvous, Vivanta, Begumpet

* Chennai | Tuesday, 24 September 2024 | Clive & Dupleix, Taj Coromandel

* Bengaluru | Friday, 27 September 2024 | Vijayanagar hall, Taj MG Road

To register for a Deakin i-Week Session in your city please visit Deakin i-Week 2024 (deakinuniversity.in).

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagment) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, said 'Deakin i-Week 2024 exemplifies our deep commitment to empowering Indian students with the knowledge, global insights, and experiences essential to thrive in today's fast-evolving world. Each year, we are proud to provide students with the most up-to-date information and personalized guidance, ensuring they excel both academically and professionally in emerging fields. Our goal is to offer an unparalleled international student experience, supported by seamless assistance at every step.'

'This event presents a unique opportunity for ambitious students, along with their parents and guardians, to gain valuable insights and make informed decisions for a successful future. I wholeheartedly invite everyone to take full advantage of what Deakin i-Week has to offer.'

Now in its seventh year, i-Week promises to empower Indian students with the knowledge and inspiration they need to shape their future careers, with all students invited to attend this one-of-a-kind initiative.

Through live interactions with Deakin academics, current students, and alumni, participants can gain valuable insights into what studying in Australia is like, the academic programs available to them, and future career paths.

Sharing his experiences with students in New Delhi, George Duke, Associate Head of School, International and Engagement, School of Humanities and Social Science, Deakin University said, 'It has been a fantastic experience talking to so many students and their parents to get a sense of just know how fascinated they are in the subject areas of their interest. The Deakin interaction resonates very well with the students because it makes a lot of difference to be able to speak to an academic face to face rather than to be just looking for all the information online.'

'It is great to be able to look into the students' eyes and tell them that the career path that they are in has a great future for them.'

This year students attending Deakin i-Week can look forward to interacting with distinguished members of the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Faculty of Health, Faculty of Arts and Education, and Faculty of Business and Law. They are accompanied by key Deakin staff from the student support services team such as Talent Development and Employment Services and Deakin Residential Services.

The event has received widespread acclaim amongst current Indian students at Deakin University and those faculty who are visiting India.

Isha, a commerce graduate from New Delhi is excited about a bright future at Deakin in commerce and finance and shares, 'I came with a lot of questions not just about academics but also about accommodation and support for students on campus in Australia. Information like this is difficult to find and the Deakin team here has been very helpful in putting me in direct touch with someone who can help me sort out all of that.'

'I got a chance to interact with Deakin alumni who shared firsthand information about the best ways to settle down, make friends and thrive at Deakin.'

Among the many parents and guardians attending the session today, Manik Kheda's parents took the opportunity to interact with the faculty and student support team and felt reassured of their son's overseas education in computer science at Deakin. They mentioned, 'Our son always wanted to go to Australia knowing it's a good educational destination. The world is open, and we want the best for him. This event has provided exposure not just for the students but also for the parents to know more about Deakin. We interacted with the academics as well as student support team and it definitely instilled a lot of confidence in us.'

Students can visit the website Deakin i-Week 2024 (deakinuniversity.in) and register for a Deakin i-Week session as per the city of choice to interact with Deakin's experts.

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. In India, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture. This year marks Deakin's 30 years of 'Impact in India', a celebration in tandem with Deakin's pioneering establishment of India's first international university branch campus.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506366/Deakin_launches_Interactive_Week.jpg

