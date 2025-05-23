Deakin University GIFT City Campus unveils scholarships for India's most in-demand career pathways

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23: The Deakin University GIFT City Campus, India, proudly announces a robust Scholarship and Bursary Program for Indian students aspiring to join the July 2025 intake. This initiative directly addresses the growing demand for high-quality global education aligned with the top career trends of 2025 and beyond, making Deakin's globally recognised programs more accessible and rewarding for ambitious Indian students.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University expands upon the larger vision behind the campus initiative, 'Deakin's GIFT City Campus is an incredible opportunity to deepen our engagement with India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and provide access to a world-class education for Indian students, delivered in India by Deakin alongside industry partners.'

With job markets evolving rapidly, Deakin's Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional) programs at the GIFT City campus are designed to place graduates at the forefront of India's most sought-after industries that will drive crucial transformation in India's digital and economic transformation.

To support talented Indian students on their career journey, Deakin announces the following for the July 2025 intake:

* 25% Merit Scholarship for students demonstrating academic excellence, leadership potential, and community impact.

* 20% Accelerator Bursary for all eligible students, to support their educational investment and career aspirations.

This initiative reflects Deakin's ongoing commitment to excellence, access, and equity as it builds India's first international branch campus by an Australian university. The Scholarship and Bursary Program is also a strategic step to ensure that students can pursue globally benchmarked education while maintaining affordability and value.

Eligibility for the 25% Merit Scholarship is based on a holistic review, including:

Criterion for Application for Scholarship

* Academic Excellence with -

-80% and above in both Standard 10 and Standard 12

-80% and above in Undergraduate Studies (3.2/4 or 8.5/10 in GPA/CGPA)

* Aptitude exam scores (above 85 percentile for Master of Business Analytics)

* Extracurricular and leadership achievements

* Active participation and achievements in sports, arts, community service, or leadership roles

* Co-Curricular accomplishments - Recognised certifications, awards, and achievements in academics and extracurricular activities

Selection

Candidates will be required to provide documented evidence of the above accomplishments and further attend an interview to assess the candidate's eligibility for the merit scholarship.

The 20% Bursary is offered as a blanket initiative to all students who fulfill the program's eligibility criteria and complete the enrolment requirements for the July 2025 intake.

Curated to amplify global exposure and orientation for the first batch of students currently studying at the Deakin University GIFT City Campus, a One-Week Global Immersion Program is set to take place later this year. This will give the students an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on international experience and cross-cultural business skills development.

Deakin University's programs at GIFT City Campus are designed to prepare students for the most in-demand global careers across Data Science and Business Analytics, Finance and Fin-tech, and Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, as listed in the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025. Notably, Business Analytics is consistently ranked in LinkedIn's Top 10 most in-demand jobs in India, and 1.5 million cybersecurity job vacancies are projected in 2025 by The Hindu Business Line report.

The industry-relevant curriculum is bolstered by real-time exposure through projects and live learning engagements with top corporate partners such as EY, KPMG, India INX, Securis360, Decimal Point Analytics, Finolutions, and more. These collaborations ensure students graduate with not only academic credentials but also critical analytical, digital, and leadership skills demanded by future-focused employers.

Sharing her thoughts, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia) Deakin University said, 'It fills me with immense pride to see the transformative development of our current batch of students who are now deeply immersed in their live industry projects. Internships are all set to commence soon, and we are looking forward to a busy and fruitful year.'

'We have scholarships to ensure our upcoming batch of students can set forth with confidence to join us, and I encourage them to take advantage of the industry-curated programs and resources offered at the GIFT City Campus, thus creating pathways for global career success.'

Adding to this, Professor Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, said, 'There's a visible spark in our students when they realise, they're being equipped with the skills and experiences to thrive in global roles. At the GIFT City campus, our greatest motivation is seeing those aspirations turn into achievements.

Students enrolling in Deakin's GIFT City campus can expect more than a degree. They gain access to future-ready skills, a global alumni network, and a platform to lead across the most in-demand industries of the decade.

To learn more or apply, visit www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University is renowned for its commitment to teaching excellence, research, and impactful industry-government partnerships. Its vibrant academic culture and long-standing presence in South Asia reinforce Deakin's mission to provide global education locally.

For more information, visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

