Delhi-Based Meridian Collection Strengthens Its Position as a Premium Surface Solutions Brand

New Delhi [India], March 10: As India's interior design industry witnesses a growing demand for premium, ready-to-apply wall solutions, Meridian Collection is reinforcing its position as a design-led surface brand with a strong pan-India presence. Established in 2016, the Delhi-based company has evolved from a single wall panel collection into a diversified portfolio featuring 15 to 20 premium surface collections tailored for contemporary homes and commercial spaces.

At a time when decorative wall panels were still an emerging category in India, Meridian Collection introduced thoughtfully designed surface solutions that blended aesthetics with functionality. Over the years, the company has focused on delivering exclusive in-house designs rather than replicated patterns, allowing it to differentiate itself in a competitive market increasingly driven by mass production.

One of the brand's key strengths lies in its integrated approach. Meridian uses high-grade imported raw materials while maintaining in-house manufacturing control from concept to finish. This ensures consistency in quality, durability, and exclusivity across collections. The company's portfolio spans modern solid panels, wood textures, flexible panels, and designer surfaces that cater to evolving architectural and interior trends.

Speaking on the brand's journey and vision, Founder Mr. Pankaj Kumar said, "From the beginning, our goal was to bring distinctive and high-quality wall surface solutions to the Indian market. We believed that walls are not just structural elements but design statements. Our focus has always been on originality, durability, and innovation that adds real value to interior spaces."

The brand's growth is further supported by a strong pan-India dealer network, ensuring availability and accessibility across multiple cities and states. With demand rising for easy-to-install, ready-to-apply wall panels that combine luxury aesthetics with practical performance, Meridian's product offerings are positioned to meet both residential and commercial requirements.

The next phase of growth is being shaped with active involvement from the new generation of leadership, bringing fresh design perspectives and an expanded product vision. With continuous introduction of new textures, finishes, and curated collections, Meridian Collection aims to strengthen its footprint as a premium interior surface brand.

As the Indian interior solutions market moves toward innovation-driven and design-conscious products, Meridian Collection's blend of craftsmanship, controlled manufacturing, and exclusive design development positions it as a notable player in the premium wall panel segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)