Delta Autocorp Limited Announces H2 FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1: Delta Autocorp Limited (NSE: DELTIC), an emerging player in India's electric mobility segment, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

India's electric mobility ecosystem continues to evolve, supported by increasing adoption of clean transportation solutions, improving infrastructure and growing acceptance of electric vehicles across personal and commercial mobility segments. Against this backdrop, Delta Autocorp continued to strengthen its operational capabilities, product portfolio and market presence during FY26.

The year was marked by disciplined execution, continued profitability, product expansion and investments in capabilities that support long-term growth. The Company remained focused on operational efficiency, prudent resource allocation, engineering excellence and strengthening its retail and dealer ecosystem across key markets.

Key Financial Highlights -

- Total Income: ₹3,927.22 Lakhs in H2 FY26; ₹8,265.63 Lakhs in FY26

- EBITDA: ₹445.33 Lakhs in H2 FY26; ₹918.20 Lakhs in FY26

- EBITDA Margin (%): 11.34% in H2 FY26; 11.11% in FY26

- Net Profit: ₹349.74 Lakhs in H2 FY26; ₹691.03 Lakhs in FY26

- Net Profit Margin (NPM)*: 8.91% in H2 FY26; 8.36% in FY26

- EPS: ₹2.29 in H2 FY26; ₹4.52 in FY26

* Reported PAT for H2FY26 & FY26 includes a one-time accounting provision of ₹1.58 crore.

Operational Highlights - FY26

- Successfully launched Airavat L5 electric loader and introduced Deltic Express L5 passenger vehicle, expanding the Company's commercial mobility portfolio.

- Completed 4 new 2-Wheeler RTO-approved model homologations during the year, strengthening product readiness and future growth opportunities.

- Expanded engineering and product development capabilities through strategic human resource (engineers & designers) additions from established EV OEMs, alongside the establishment of an in-house design studio focused on future product development

- Strengthened retail and market execution capabilities through expansion of field sales teams, establishment of a dedicated retail team and deployment of in-house digital automation, supporting improved dealer engagement, market coverage and execution efficiency.

- Continued focus on operational efficiency, resource optimization and organizational productivity, while improving performance across company-operated locations including Dhanbad and Mihijam.

Management's comment:

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, Delta Autocorp Limited, stated:

"FY26 was a year of strengthening the business across multiple dimensions.

Alongside maintaining profitability, we focused on improving operating efficiency, expanding our product portfolio, strengthening engineering capabilities, and deepening our retail presence across key markets. These efforts included new product launches, multiple new-product homologations, investments in design and R & D teams and facilities, and continued enhancement of our execution capabilities.

We believe enduring businesses are built through consistent improvements in products, processes, and people. Our responsibility remains to strengthen the organization, support our partners and execute with discipline. The investments and initiatives undertaken during the year reflect this long-term approach.

As electric mobility adoption continues to evolve across India, our focus remains on building a stronger business, delivering reliable mobility solutions and pursuing sustainable growth through consistent execution."

About Delta Autocorp Limited

Delta Autocorp Limited is an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on delivering clean, reliable, and technology-driven mobility solutions. The Company offers a diversified portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers catering to both personal and commercial applications.

With integrated manufacturing facilities and a focus on innovation, safety, and performance, the Company continues to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly evolving EV ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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