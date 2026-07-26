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Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20 live today?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20i

ZIM vs IND 3rd T20i

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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Zimbabwe will take on India in the third and final T20I of the India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026 at the Harare Sports Club on July 26. With India having already sealed the three-match series 2-0, the final encounter offers the visitors an opportunity to complete a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe will be playing for pride in front of their home supporters.
 
India have looked dominant throughout the series, producing commanding performances with both bat and ball. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to impress with explosive starts at the top of the order, while Mayank Yadav has rattled Zimbabwe's batting line-up with his express pace. The visitors' formidable batting unit, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan, has consistently piled up imposing totals.
 
 
Their pace attack, led by the fiery Mayank Yadav, has complemented the batting effort to keep Zimbabwe under constant pressure. The hosts, meanwhile, will be eager to end the series on a positive note and avoid a whitewash. Zimbabwe will once again rely on home conditions and their experienced players to produce a spirited performance and salvage some pride in the series finale. 
 
ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Broadcasting details 
Country/Region TV Telecast Live Streaming
India Unite8 Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish) FanCode
Zimbabwe Sporty TV Sporty TV
Sub-Saharan Africa Sporty TV Sporty TV
United Kingdom Hotstar UK
Canada Hotstar
Singapore Hotstar
Bangladesh T Sports FanCode
Pakistan TapMad
Sri Lanka FanCode
Nepal FanCode
Australia Kayo Sports

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Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details 
When will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played?
 
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Sunday, July 26.
 
When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I take place?
 
The toss for the third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4 pm IST.
 
At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I start?
 
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 pm IST.
 
Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played?
 
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I will be available on Zee's Unite8 Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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