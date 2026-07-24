Wangchuk ends hunger strike after govt assures him of meeting his demands

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met. This development came after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances to him. "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026," Nadda said, reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others. The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda said.

Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

"The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.