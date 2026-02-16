Desco Infratech Limited Secures ₹40.43 Crore Orders in Solar and Power Infrastructure

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Desco Infratech Limited has secured purchase orders aggregating ₹40.43 Crore from Sun Drops Energia Limited and KP Energy Limited, marking another step forward in the Company's expanding journey across India's energy infrastructure landscape.

The order from Sun Drops Energia Limited involves the execution of solar infrastructure works, while the order from KP Energy Limited covers cable laying with digging works in Gujarat.

Building on Experience, Expanding with Purpose

Over the years, Desco has steadily built its foundation in India's City Gas Distribution (CGD) sector, delivering underground steel pipelines, MDPE networks, and last-mile connectivity projects across multiple states. These projects have not only strengthened Desco's technical capabilities but have also shaped a culture of disciplined execution and on-ground problem-solving.

With this experience as its base, the Company is now expanding into power and renewable energy infrastructure. The newly secured orders reflect this natural progression: applying existing strengths to adjacent energy segments that are shaping India's future.

By leveraging its structured systems, trained workforce, and strong focus on safety and quality, Desco continues to broaden its contribution across the evolving energy ecosystem.

Managing Director's Statement

"Our journey began with building strong capabilities in underground utility infrastructure through City Gas Distribution projects. These new orders represent an important milestone as we extend our expertise into solar and power infrastructure.

We believe growth should be capability-led and sustainable. By strengthening what we do well and applying it to complementary sectors, we are steadily evolving into a diversified energy infrastructure company."

Moving Forward

With ongoing participation across CGD, power, and solar infrastructure projects, Desco Infratech Limited continues to expand its multi-vertical presence while remaining focused on execution excellence and long-term value creation.

About Desco Infratech Limited

Desco Infratech Limited is an integrated engineering and infrastructure company engaged in the development and execution of projects across urban infrastructure, energy, oil & gas, and industrial utilities. The Company provides end-to-end solutions including design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPC) services.

With a strong focus on technology-driven execution, Desco contributes to projects involving pipelines, city gas distribution, hydrogen integration, and clean energy infrastructure. Backed by technical expertise and a commitment to timely delivery, Desco Infratech continues to build reliable, future-ready infrastructure that supports India's growth and sustainability goals.

