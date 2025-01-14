DigiComm, a Leading Digital Marketing Agency, Invests in YouTube Content Platforms

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 14: NCR-based DigiComm Marketing Services LLP, a renowned digital marketing agency known for its ORM strategies, Meta & Google marketing has made a bold foray into content creation with the launch of its new YouTube platform. The initiative, City News Channel-24 (CNC-24), will be a dedicated platform delivering timely news, updates, and insights, accessible on YouTube and all major social media platforms.

CNC-24 aims to deliver a wide range of content covering diverse topics, ensuring that audiences from all walks of life can find relevant, engaging, and reliable news. The platform will cater to a broad audience across digital channels, bringing both localized and global perspectives on various issues.

Dushyant Sinha, Founder, DigiComm Marketing Services LLP, said, ''At DigiComm, we've always been at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. With the launch of CNC-24 as a dedicated YouTube, we are taking our commitment to content creation to the next level, delivering fresh, insightful news that caters to the growing demand for immediate information in today's digital world. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing value to our viewers across platforms."

This initiative shows DigiComm's dedication to innovation in digital media, further solidifying its presence as a leader in online content creation. With this launch, it continues to push the boundaries of digital media, delivering a valuable resource that keeps audiences connected and informed in today's digital landscape.

DigiComm, a Delhi NCR-based company and the digital arm of Integrated Centre For Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), is a leading and rapidly growing digital marketing firm, offering a diverse range of services across industries such as Real Estate, Hospitality, E-commerce, Political, Education, and Automobile. Established in 2017, DigiComm excels in delivering tailor-made, comprehensive digital marketing strategies that help clients achieve robust online presence and growth. With a keen understanding of the ever-evolving digital landscape, we focus on crafting deliberate, results-driven campaigns to maximize visibility and engagement for our clients. The digital marketing agency was recently in new for winning the BEST DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN NORTHERN INDIA for its innovative and flawless online marketing strategies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)