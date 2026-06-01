Digilogic Systems Limited Logs Highest Ever Profits

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1: Digilogic Systems Limited, India's trusted technology partner for Test, Measurement and Simulation solutions for Defence and Aerospace sector today reported its FY26 financial results.

(Rs. in Cr)

Business Update

The company was listed on BSE SME in Jan 2026 and attracted marquee anchor investors. Total Funds raised was 69.66 Cr towards the following main objectives.

Debt Reduction - 8.00 Cr

Total Debt stands reduced from 13.34 Cr (FY25) to 4.06 Cr (FY26)

Project Udaan - 51.74 Cr

* Project Udaan is a new 65,000 sft facility which is being setup in TGIIC Hardware Park, Phase 2, Hyderabad with capabilities of EMS Manufacturing (Built to Spec & Built to Print), ESS Screening & Qualification, Section level integration of Sub Systems and capacity expansion of existing capabilities.

* Construction for Project Udaan commenced in May 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by May 2027

Abhedya Systems Private Limited as a 80% Subsidiary

* Abhedya Systems Private Limited was incorporated on May 23, 2026 to diversify our capabilities into other verticals related to the Defence and Aerospace sector.

* It will primarily provide high-performance Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave engineering solutions.

* The new subsidiary will take up activities relating to design, develop, manufacture, integrate and supply of Sub Systems for Radar, Electronic Warfare and Communications Systems addressing Defence and Aerospace sector.

Order Book Update

* As on 30th May 2026, our Order Book stands at Rs. 31 Cr.

* Tenders quoted and awaiting finalization is close to Rs.110 Cr.

* Business Opportunities identified and under progress is close to Rs. 150 Cr.

Financial Highlights

* Total Income grew from 72.19 Cr (FY25) to 78.27 Cr (FY26) due to better execution of orders on hand and faster turnaround of orders.

* EBITDA grew from 13.04 Cr (FY25) to 15.18 Cr (FY26) primarily due to change in product mix and software value addition.

* PAT grew from 7.79 Cr (FY25) to 10.43 Cr (FY26) in line with increased EBITDA growth and margin expansions.

* Company reported Free Cash Flow from Operations which stood at 12.63 Cr (FY26) on account of strong operational performance & better inventory and receivables controls.

* Debt Equity ratio stood at 0.04 (FY26) compared to 0.40 (FY25) on account of reduction in both Long-Term Borrowings and Short-Term Borrowings.

Commenting on the Outlook, Mr. Shashank Varma Jetty, CEO, mentioned that for more than 15 years, our Test, Measurement, and Simulation systems have been the backbone of Digilogic's growth, delivering consistent performance and trusted solutions to our customers. Today, we stand at an important inflection point: we are significantly ramping up R & D to propel the company into its next orbit of growth. Our investments target future technologies that will broaden and deepen our offerings notably in segments of radar and communication systems, electromechanical solutions, and high-reliability data-processing boards for onboard applications. These capabilities will allow us to diversify our product portfolio for existing customers and enter adjacent opportunities with confidence.

Our mission remains unchanged: to deliver world-class technology made in India for India's defence forces. By strengthening indigenous capabilities and partnering with stakeholders across the ecosystem, we aim to make our armed forces truly Atmanirbhar while supporting the Government initiatives of Make in India vision.

In FY27, based on our current order book and order pipeline, we are confident of achieving a growth of 25% - 30% in top line, 45% - 50% in EBITDA and PAT.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Madhusudhan Varma Jetty, Chairman and Managing Director, expressed his satisfaction on the growth achieved by the company across key parameters thus strengthening the fundamentals of the company.

He further emphasized that "India's Defence and Aerospace sector is entering a transformative phase driven by strong policy support, increasing indigenisation, and rapid technological advancement. The Government's focus on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', defence exports, and domestic manufacturing is creating significant opportunities for Indian industry. At Digilogic Systems Limited, we see immense potential in defence electronics, embedded systems, and high-reliability manufacturing to support this growth journey. Going forward, collaboration between industry, startups, MSMEs, and the armed forces will be critical in building a globally competitive ecosystem. We remain committed to innovation, quality, and contributing to India's vision of becoming a self-reliant defence manufacturing hub."

He expressed further confidence that with strengthened Leadership team and visionary Board, Digilogic Systems Limited is moving in the right path to achieve great heights.

About Digilogic Systems Limited

Digilogic Systems Limited is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacture, integration, import, export, and supply of defence, aerospace, and dual-use systems and components. The Company's core offerings include Automated Test Equipment (ATE), RF Simulators, System Evaluators, System Engineering & Deployments, and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO). The Company is committed to promoting indigenization in alignment with national initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

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