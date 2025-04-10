Dilli Dillwale Launches "Play for Dilli" -- India's First Yearlong Online Pickleball Scout Program

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 10: Dilli Dillwale, one of India's most exciting and forward-thinking pickleball franchises, proudly announces the launch of "Play for Dilli", a first-of-its-kind, yearlong remote scouting and development program designed to discover and elevate the next generation of Indian pickleball talent.

An Open Door to National Talent

Open to athletes aged 14 and above, the program is built to be accessible, inclusive, and remote-first, enabling aspiring players from every corner of the country to participate. Through Instagram-friendly video submissions, players can showcase their skills and gain national visibility -- all without the need to travel.

"We're building a pipeline that puts talent first -- not geography or privilege. Play for Dilli is our way of taking pickleball to the last mile. Whether you're in a Tier 1 city or a small town with just a smartphone and a passion for sport, you now have a shot. This program is about opening up the ecosystem, breaking barriers, and ensuring that the next generation of Indian pickleball talent is discovered, nurtured, and given the platform they deserve."

-- Ankiti Bose, Co-Owner, Dilli Dillwale

"Play for Dilli is about more than finding great athletes--it's about giving opportunity to those who've never had access before. We want to make sure every talented player, no matter where they live or what resources they have, gets a shot at being seen. That's how we build a team--and a sport--that truly represents India."

-- Rohan Gavaskar, Co-Owner, Dilli Dillwale

How It Works

- Players register via a simple online form

- Submit three short videos showcasing:

1. Serve

2. Rally

3. Net Play

- Submissions are evaluated monthly by an internal panel

- A national player leaderboard is maintained and updated

- Top 50% receive free online coaching

- Top 20% are invited to offline scouting camps and potential franchise trials

What It Means for Indian Pickleball

- A nationwide digital roster of over 300-500+ players

- Seamless talent pipelines into the Future Stars Cup and WPBL

- Franchise-first access to emerging athletes

- High-value, recurring digital content:

- Coach reactions

- Scout diaries

- Monthly talent rankings

Campaign Tagline: "Your Paddle. Your Shot."

An open invitation for India's youth to grab the paddle and step into the spotlight.

Franchises, partners, sponsors, and media platforms are invited to join hands in amplifying the Play for Dilli program throughout the 2025-26 season, helping create a more inclusive and dynamic future for Indian pickleball.

