Discover the Future of Culinary Excellence: UNOX and Unique Steel Products-Kitchen Whiz Launch the UNOX Lounge in Bengaluru

HT Syndication Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6: UNOX, the premier Italian brand known for its advanced commercial ovens, has officially launched the UNOX Lounge in Bengaluru. This innovative space, created in partnership with Unique Steel Products-Kitchen Whiz, offers a unique opportunity for culinary professionals to experience UNOX ovens firsthand. The UNOX Lounge in Bengaluru features a comprehensive array of UNOX equipment, including convection ovens, the latest combi-ovens, speed ovens, and more. Guests can engage in interactive demonstrations led by UNOX chefs, showcasing the precision, versatility, and cuttiedge technology of UNOX's professional ovens. Vikram Goel, Managing Director of UNOX India, commented, "The UNOX Lounge in Bengaluru represents our commitment to delivering cuttiedge culinary solutions. This new space offers chefs and culinary professionals an opportunity to experience our innovative products firsthand."

Matt Roberts, Director of Customer Experience at UNOX MEA, added, "The UNOX Lounge is designed to inspire and support our customers by allowing them to interact with our technology before making a purchase. This hands-on experience ensures they choose equipment that enhances their kitchen operations effectively."

Huzefa Madraswala, Managing Director of Unique Steel Products-Kitchen Whiz, noted, "Our collaboration with UNOX to introduce the UNOX Lounge highlights our commitment to innovation in the culinary sector. We look forward to offering customers a unique platform to engage with state-of-the-art culinary technology."

The UNOX Lounge is set to become a key destination for a wide range of clients, including high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, stylish cafes, and dynamic catering businesses, marking it as a hub of culinary innovation in Bengaluru.

UNOX Bangalore Lounge: Phase-3, 235/E, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru, Bommasandra, Karnataka 560099

