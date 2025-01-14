Dodla Dairy Adopts TecWork's Web-Based QualityPro Software to Streamline Quality System Documentation

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14: Dodla Dairy adopts web based QualityPro software by TecWork, to track the documentation of quality systems, in a simplified manner reducing the dependencies on the usage of excel/word-based trackers.

About Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, was incorporated in 1995, and began production in 1998. With procurement spanning five states and products available across eleven states, Dodla Dairy is a trusted brand in India. Dodla Dairy, one of India's leading dairy brands, known for products like curd, lassi, milk, ice cream, and paneer, operates across eleven states with over 5,000 distributors.

Need for a Solution

Dodla Dairy has been following all the quality management documentation efficiently and maintaining up to date records using the MS office-based applications like MS Word, Excel. Dodla dairy has taken decision to move Quality assurance related documents from the said applications in a phased manner to electronic formats as part of digitalisation.

QualityPro by TecWork: The Solution in Action

To make the digitalisation process easy and smooth, Dodla Dairy and QualityPro by TecWork joined hands. QualityPro provided digitalised modules for integrated Quality Management System that included SOP Document Management System, NC, CAPA processes which were currently manually managed through Excel/Word based Physical documentation. This system enabled automated workflows for review and approvals in place of the existing manual workflows, thereby simplifying the process.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)