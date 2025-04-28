Dr Batra's® Healthcare Expands Global Footprint with Launch of a Virtual Homeopathy Clinic in Malaysia

PNN

Kuala Lumpur (Selangor) [Malaysia], April 28: Dr Batra's® Healthcare proudly announces the launch of its Virtual Homoeopathy Clinic in Malaysia. This initiative aims to extend the benefits of safe, natural, and holistic healthcare to people across the country through online consultations and personalised homoeopathic treatments.

Dr Batra's® Virtual Clinic will offer Malaysian patients access to experienced and qualified homoeopathic doctors, customised treatment plans, and natural remedies for a range of chronic and lifestyle health concerns -- all delivered remotely with the same quality of care as its physical clinics. The virtual clinic can be accessed by people through this link - https://homeopathyonline.drbatras.com/.

Speaking on the launch, internationally acclaimed homeopath Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's® Healthcare said, "This virtual clinic marks another important milestone in our global mission to make safe, effective, and side-effect-free healthcare accessible to all. Homeopathy, with its holistic approach, has stood the test of time and continues to help millions around the world lead healthier lives. We are proud to bring this healing system to Malaysia and serve the health needs of its people."

As part of its global efforts to advocate for safe, non-invasive, and natural healing methods, Dr Batra's® continues to lead conversations on the future of healthcare Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's® Healthcare, will address a global audience in Kuala Lumpur on April 17, 2025. His talk, themed "Homeopathy: Explore the Future of Natural Medicine", will focus on the principles of Healing Without Harm and the growing relevance of natural therapies in modern medicine.

With its origins in India in 1982, Dr Batra's® Healthcare has grown into a trusted global brand in natural medicine. The organization currently operates over 200+ physical clinics across 130 cities in 5 countries: India, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Bangladesh. The launch of virtual clinics further expands its reach to Malaysia after Thailand, taking its unique homeopathic treatment model to patients across continents. Dr Batra's® has successfully treated over 1.5 million patients globally, with a treatment success rate of 91%, as authenticated by the American Quality Assessors.

About Dr Batra's® Healthcare

With over 200+ clinics in around 130 cities across 10 countries including India, Bangladesh, UK, UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Greece, Estonia, Mauritius and Bahrain Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Clinics has over 350 doctors including skin specialists, hair specialists, and experienced homeopathic doctors.

Dr Batra's® specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health, and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health, Weight Management and Infertility. For more information, visit Dr Batra's®.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)