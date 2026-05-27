Dr. Hemant Garg Delivers Keynote Address on Labour Codes and Social Security Reforms at NIPM Workshop

VMPL

New Delhi / Chandigarh [India], May 27: Dr. Hemant Garg, Deputy Director, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, delivered the keynote address during the workshop on "Implementing Labour Codes - Common Pitfalls: Do's & Don'ts" organised by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Punjab Chapter at PHDCCI on 23 May 2026.

The workshop was attended by HR professionals, labour law consultants, industrial representatives, compliance officers and stakeholders from various sectors. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Garg highlighted the transformative nature of India's labour reforms and the importance of effective implementation of the four Labour Codes.

Dr. Garg emphasized that the Code on Social Security, 2020 is a major governance reform aimed at promoting simplification, digital compliance, workforce formalization and universal social protection. He elaborated upon the Government of India's vision of "Ease of Doing Business," "Digital India," "Shramev Jayate" and "Viksit Bharat @2047" as guiding principles behind labour governance reforms.

The keynote address focused on the modernization of ESIC administration through technology-enabled systems such as electronic registration, Aadhaar-enabled identity systems, digital inspections and online compliance mechanisms. Important compliance issues concerning wage restructuring, contractor liabilities, digital record maintenance and HRMS integration were also discussed.

Special emphasis was laid on the emerging framework for social security coverage of gig and platform workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Dr. Garg highlighted the need for proactive compliance preparedness, digital governance systems and integrated labour administration frameworks.

The session was widely appreciated for providing practical insights into labour law implementation, compliance governance and the future direction of technology-driven social security administration in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)