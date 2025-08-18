Dr. R.K. Singh Successfully Performs High-Risk Bariatric Surgery on 165 kg Patient

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 18: In a landmark achievement for bariatric medicine, Fortis Hospital's renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. R.K. Singh has successfully performed a complex weight-loss surgery on a 165-kilogram patient with a BMI over 50 and multiple life-threatening comorbidities. The high-risk procedure was performed earlier this week at the hospital's advanced bariatric centre, concluded with the patient waking up from anesthesia without complications, a critical milestone in such challenging cases.

The patient was suffering from serious Type 2 diabetes, uncontrolled hypertension, and significant obstructive sleep apnea requiring nightly CPAP therapy, and early cardiac strain conditions-putting extreme magnifications onto surgical and anesthesia risks. Operating on a super-obese patient with a compromised physiological reserve had to be very carefully planned, with an approach tailored to the patient's unique needs.

The pre-operative preparation lasted for months under the direct supervision of Dr. Singh, implemented through nutritional counseling, psychiatric assessment, and thorough pulmonary and cardiac evaluation. The team used specialized instruments and techniques designed for the anatomy of the patient to perform the sleeve gastrectomy. But according to Dr. Singh, the real victory is that the patient woke up after anesthesia safely, the most dangerous time for a high BMI surgical patient with reduced lung capacity, altered drug metabolism, and increased cardiovascular risks.

Sharing his experience on this medical case, Dr. R.K. Singh, said, "This was definitely a multifaceted challenge. Beyond the surgical complexity, however, anesthesia safety remained our prime focus. The awakening of the patient without any respiratory distress or instability validated our special perioperative protocol for super-obese patients. This case success truly speaks for the power of precision, teamwork, and experience."

Currently, under observation, the patient is doing well in the recovery process. Dr. Singh stated that the surgery is the commencement in the patient's trajectory to better health, with sustained lifestyle changes now being the key focus.

Such a case underscores the indispensability of a well-experienced bariatric team, along with a specialized centre, to provide a lifesaving intervention for patients who might otherwise has been rejected for surgery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)