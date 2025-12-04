Dr. Shardul S. Shroff Honoured with ACES 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Leadership and Impact Across Asia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is proud to announce that its Executive Chairman, Dr. Shardul S. Shroff, has been conferred the prestigious ACES 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition reserved for leaders whose integrity, governance standards, and long-standing influence have shaped Asia's corporate landscape. The ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability) Awards are among the region's most respected platforms celebrating leadership and sustainability.

Accepting the accolade at a gala ceremony in Jimbaran Bay, Bali, Dr. Shroff expressed deep gratitude to the ACES jury and to the many individuals who have contributed to his journey. "This award belongs not to me alone, but to every person who has walked this journey with me," he said, acknowledging his family, partners, colleagues, and generations of young professionals who continue to inspire him. Emphasising the values of purpose and courage in a rapidly transforming world, he urged young leaders to "stay curious, stay principled, and be bold."

This recognition reflects not only Dr. Shroff's remarkable contributions to the legal profession but also the collective ethos that define SAM. His leadership continues to strengthen the Firm's commitment to ethical governance, responsible practice, and institution-building across India and Asia.

Over the years, Dr. Shroff has received numerous awards and recognitions for his service to the profession and the country. Notably, he received the National Law Day Award from the President of India, honouring his contribution to corporate law and policy reform. Under his stewardship, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has been repeatedly recognised as one of India's most trusted and innovative law firms, representing excellence across industries including finance, technology, energy, and infrastructure. His influence extends far beyond the courtroom, reaching boardrooms, policy tables, and academic institutions where the foundations of good governance are built.

About Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co:

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM), founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India's leading full-service law firms with the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification - the latest global benchmark for Information Security Management Systems. The Firm's mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation, and collaboration. SAM is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & restructuring, dispute resolution, international commercial arbitration, capital markets, banking & finance, tax, intellectual property, data protection and data privacy, white collar crime, technology law and infrastructure, energy and project finance.

With the full suite of Harvey AI functionalities, the Firm has a pan-India presence and has been at the helm of major headline transactions and litigations in all sectors, besides advising major multinational corporates on their entry into the Indian market and their business strategy. Currently, the Firm has over 900 lawyers including 188 Partners, offering legal services through its offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

About ACES:

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) is more than an accolade; it is a symbol of excellence and a pledge to drive positive change. Since its inauguration in 2014, ACES has evolved into Asia's most coveted award for leadership and sustainability, celebrated for its rigorous, research-driven evaluation and an exclusive list of winners that includes some of the region's most influential business leaders, corporations, and brands.

Through independent assessments and proprietary methodologies, the ACES Awards provides third-party validation of excellence, enhancing winners' reputation, accelerating business growth, and opening doors to new opportunities. ACES connects Asia's finest with the world, showcasing inspirational leadership and sustainable business models that set the benchmark for others to follow.

