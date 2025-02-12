Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh Honored as Social Entrepreneur of the Year

StarFishGlobal Communications

New Delhi [India], February 12: Tirupati Diagnostics and Labs, a leader in redefining healthcare accessibility and quality in India, proudly announces that its Managing Director, Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh, has been awarded the prestigious Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 by Outlook Magazine. The award was presented at the Outlook Spotlight Achievers Award ceremony, recognizing Dr. Singh's unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare in underserved regions of the country. Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh, an accomplished super-specialised radiologist with an MD in Radiology and advanced fellowships from Harvard (USA) and Medanta (Gurgaon), has dedicated his career to ensuring equitable access to premium diagnostic services. His visionary leadership at Tirupati Diagnostics has paved the way for innovative and patient-centric healthcare solutions that bridge the gap between quality and accessibility.

Mission and Vision to serve the unserved with the best possible outcome

Tirupati Diagnostics and Labs was founded with the vision to bring super-specialised diagnostic services and trustworthy accurate reporting to the regions often overlooked by larger healthcare providers- tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Thus, achieving its mission of providing healthcare at an earlier stage when it can be managed with a preferred outcome and even with lesser resources, reducing the overall disease burden on society and economic burden on the individual. Under Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh's leadership, the organization has established itself as a cornerstone in rural/semi-urban healthcare infrastructure aiding the vast majority of population being handled by healthcare workers and practitioners with a lesser understanding of diagnostic tests and their utility. This is especially true in rural areas where uncertified rural practitioners provide more than 70% of primary healthcare.

Generating Legacy of Trust, Care and diagnostic excellence

This has worked as the missing clue to the puzzle for Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities generating Tirupati diagnostics and labs legacy in name of Trust and solution. Dr Vikram's passion for bringing super-specialised testing and providing highest quality reliable reporting has generated a legacy of diagnostic excellence in modern semi urban healthcare infrastructure too.

By adhering to the NABH quality standards and offering a comprehensive super specialised suits for musculoskeletal imaging and intervention, neuro-imaging, cardiovascular and body imaging as well as breast and female imaging the organization has ensured that no patient or disease is left behind. With the armamentarium of MRI, CT scans, angiographies, ultrasounds, doppler mammography, and physiological testing, Mobile diagnostic units and home sample collection services Tirupati Diagnostics' has brought both essential and advanced healthcare to remote and rural communities. By doing this at an affordable rate Dr. Singh has addressed one of India's most pressing healthcare challenges: accessibility at an affordable rate.

They have done this by strategically positioning their centres close to public transport system and bus terminals of these cities. This helps in reducing travel time and allowing accessibility for public transport which still remains most important means of transport for inhabitants of these areas. With this tirupati diagnostics and labs has made quality healthcare a reality for countless individuals of Palwal and Mewat in Haryana, and many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh's innovative approach of combining cutting-edge technology, such as AI-driven imaging and automated laboratory processes with a deep-seated commitment to compassionate care has kept the organisation spearheading toward modern advancements and solutions. This multilayered granular approach has ensured that patients receive precise, timely, and empathetic highest quality diagnostic results, fostering trust and satisfaction reflected in the organization's 4.9 Google rating from over 1,000 reviews even in rural/semi-urban setups.

Recognizing Social Impact

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award acknowledges Dr. Vikram Singh's profound impact on society through healthcare innovation. His efforts have not only improved diagnostic care but also inspired trust and confidence in healthcare systems among underserved populations. The recognition by Outlook Magazine underscores the importance of leadership that blends technical expertise with a passion for social responsibility.

Future-Ready Healthcare Looking ahead

Tirupati Diagnostics aims to further expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings. Plans include establishing additional diagnostic centers in underserved regions, introducing advanced tests, and integrating telemedicine and AI technologies to streamline patient care. Dr. Vikram Pratap Singh's vision for the future is rooted in empowering communities through earlier disease pickup or detection and right patient guidance, ensuring a healthier tomorrow for all.

