Dropout from Odisha Builds The Most Powerful Uncensored AI Model Cleus, Nears ₹1 Crore in Revenue

New Delhi [India], July 10: Prabhu Parichaya Biswal, a 26-year-old computer science college dropout from Bhubaneswar, has created Cleus, an artificial intelligence model he built entirely on his own to give people access to information without the censorship and political bias he says is common in today's mainstream AI tools.

Frustrated by what he describes as the "heavily biased and politically influenced" nature of popular LLM systems, Prabhu decided to build his own alternative. He says many existing AI models avoid or censor certain topics and opinions, which he believes limits people's right to knowledge.

Before launching Cleus.AI, Prabhu experimented with various large language models developed abroad, including Chinese models like Claude, Gemini, GPT or even Deepseek, but struggled because these models also imposed restrictions, censored results, or lacked openness in sharing information.

Prabhu initially built Cleus.AI just for his own personal use and thought of it as a fun side project. But after receiving positive feedback from friends who tried it, he decided to make it publicly available so more people could use an uncensored ai tool.

"AI should not decide what people are allowed to know. Knowledge should be open, especially for educational purposes," Prabhu said.

What began last November as a personal side project that Prabhu coded entirely on his own at home has now turned into a fast growing platform. Without any external funding or marketing budget, Cleus.AI has attracted over 50,000 active users and is generating about $9,000 per month in subscriptions. Prabhu expects it to surpass 100,000 users and reach $16,000 in monthly revenue by the end of the year, putting him on track to earn more than ₹1 crore in annual revenue.

Prabhu has experience building viral AI projects. Earlier, he developed an AI Twitter bot named ExplainThisBob that caught the attention of Elon Musk. Prabhu and his product got viral because of that and he later sold that AI bot to a crypto company for about ₹1.5 crore. Who made a crypto based on the AI and became worth more than $120 million USD during peak in 2023.

Prabhu hopes his new venture can show that individuals, not only large corporations, can build meaningful AI products. He believes open access to information is essential, and that AI should serve as a tool for learning rather than gatekeeping.

Maybe Cleus has a chance of becoming the leading made in India AI that competes with the likes of DeepSeek or GPT in the future, but only time will tell.

