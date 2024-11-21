Duality Untamed: The all-new BMW M5 launched in India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: The all-new BMW M5 was launched in India today. The seventh generation of the legendary high-performance sedan will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.

The BMW M5 has been the global benchmark for outstanding driving dynamics, agility, and precision in the high-performance sedan segment. The all-new BMW M5 looks towards the future while building on its high-performance predecessors and adds another technical highlight: the M Hybrid powertrain. While the step towards hybridization looks to the future, the M5 still retains its legendary S68 4.4l V8 engine.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The BMW M5 is the original performance sedan. It's been considered the sportiest and most dynamic sedan in the world ever since it was launched 40 years ago. If you're looking for compromise, you've come to the wrong place. The all-new BMW M5 cuts an athletic figure - one that is more expressive than ever before. The seventh generation M5 delivers maximum performance and comes equipped with the latest technology and BMW M engineering, making it the benchmark in the high-performance sedan segment."

The all-new BMW M5 is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,99,00,000.

The all-new BMW M5 is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in following metallic paintworks - Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Fire Red, Carbon Black, Isle of Man Green, Storm Bay, Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Grey. BMW Individual paintworks are also available as an option. Full Leather Merino upholstery is available as standard in the following colour options - Red/Black, Kyalami Orange, Silverstone/Black and Black.

The all-new BMW M5

The all-new BMW M5 is powering into a new era. With 40 years of history having passed under its wheels, the legendary high-performance sedan has reached its seventh model generation. And the executive model from BMW M GmbH now has an electrified drive system for the first time. The combination of combustion engine and electric motor in the new BMW M5 adheres to the same principle as the drive system in the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racing machine. The intelligently controlled interplay of the engine and motor, and power transfer and chassis technology tuned perfectly to the resultant performance characteristics, provide the latest example of progress achieved with established racing-car expertise.

The front-end view of the all-new BMW M5 is shaped by a modern take on the signature BMW twin headlights and BMW kidney grille. The standard Adaptive LED Headlights bring a modern, pared-back look to the brand typical four-eyed face. The newly designed BMW M kidney grille is finished in Black high gloss and almost entirely enclosed. A single M-typical double-bar bearing an M5 badge runs across the grille. The puristic design approach here enables a fresh aesthetic, which is presented to characterful effect by the black surround and BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting fitted as standard. Pronounced wheel arch extensions and the sculptural surfaces around the BMW M kidney grille, headlights and air intakes create a visually striking appearance.

M-specific design features ensure the all-new BMW M5 is also immediately recognisable as a high-performance sports car when viewed from the side. It has an elegantly sporty silhouette, injected with extra dynamism by the model-specific surface treatment. The side frame of the body, including the front and rear wheel arches, has been completely redesigned for the high-performance model. The embossed M5 logo in the rearmost section of the side window surround with standard M High-gloss Shadow Line trim brings an extra touch of individuality. The matt recessing stands out clearly from the surface of the Hofmeister kink. Standard specification also includes the M Carbon Roof, which reduces vehicle weight by more than 30 kilograms compared with models with the panoramic glass sunroof. It lowers the car's centre of gravity and gives the silhouette of the all-new BMW M5 an even lower-slung look. The M Carbon roof is part of the M Carbon exterior package, which also includes exterior mirror caps and a rear spoiler made from the same lightweight, high-tech material. Alternatively, customers can specify their BMW M5 with the panoramic glass sunroof which is designed as a body-mounted module. It extends in a single section from just behind the windscreen almost as far as the rear window and floods the interior with light.

Prominently flared wheel arches also determine the character of the rear end. They accentuate the width and muscular stature of the all-new BMW M5, an impression reinforced by the vertical reflectors positioned at the outer edges of the rear. An M rear spoiler and a two-section diffuser are on hand to optimize airflow around the body. In addition, the familiar M twin exhaust tailpipes - here in Black Chrome - are integrated into the rear apron. The M light alloy wheels measure 20 inches (285/40 ZR20) at the front and 21 inches (295/35 ZR21) at the back, lending the vehicle an impressive look. The driver's braking requests are executed by the standard-fitted M Compound brakes or optional M Carbon ceramic brakes.

The multi-layered character of the all-new BMW M5 - spanning track-oriented dynamics, locally emission-free cruising and the ability to cover long distances with consummate ease - is also reflected in its interior. A newly designed M leather steering wheel in three-spoke design with a flat-bottomed rim, decorative stitching in BMW M GmbH colours and a red centre marker in the 12-o'clock position brings extra intensity to the racing car feeling of the cockpit. Red M1/M2 buttons are available for quick access to saved custom vehicle set-ups. With the M Drive Professional option, the left gearshift paddle is marked "BOOST". If the customer specifies the optional M Drive Professional, they can also make use of TRACK mode. Other features of M Drive Professional include the M Laptimer and the Boost Control function, which enables extremely rapid bursts of speed when travelling at between 30 and 150 km/h. Pulling on the left-hand shift paddle for more than one second prompts all the powertrain and chassis systems to be switched to their sportiest setting. When the driver then pushes down hard on the accelerator, the car accelerates without delay and with great force and dynamic flair. The control panel on the centre console of the new BMW M5 houses a model-specific composition of buttons which can be used to tailor the driving experience to individual preferences in a variety of ways. The Setup button provides direct access to the configuration of the drive system, Drivelogic, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive, as well as the intensity of brake energy recuperation. A newly designed M leather steering wheel, the standard M multifunction seats and the BMW Curved Display convey a sense of cutting-edge sporting presence. The M-specific interior illumination - including ambient lighting and the BMW Interaction Bar - creates an exclusive atmosphere across all five seats. The control panel on the centre console houses the red start/stop button, the newly designed gear selector lever, the BMW Controller, the roller control for the audio and the M-specific buttons for the setup options. The M multifunction seats with illuminated M5 logo add a motorsport touch. With their numerous adjustment options, they adapt perfectly to the body and offer ideal support in fast corners. The Anthracite headliner adds to the exclusive ambience inside the car. The standard Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system with 18 speakers and 655-watt amplifier treats the driver and passengers in all seats to a soundscape of beguiling clarity.

The combination of a high-revving V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor, plus power transfer courtesy of an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system gives drivers a new experience of the performance with which M models have made their name. A model-specific version of the M HYBRID system gives the all-new BMW M5 maximum output of 535 kW (727 hp) and peak system torque of 1,000 Nm. The combustion engine delivers up to 430 kW (585 hp) and a maximum torque of 750 Nm while, the electric drive system generates a peak output of 145 kW (197 hp) and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The eight-cylinder unit is the largest contributor to the M HYBRID system and delivers its maximum output from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm. A high voltage 18.6 kW lithium-ion battery is situated in the underbody. It delivers a pure-electric driving range of up to 69 kms (WLTP).

The operating mode of the M HYBRID system can also be adjusted as desired. The new M Hybrid button allows the driver to choose between HYBRID mode - for intelligently controlled interplay between the combustion engine and electric motor to maximise either efficiency or performance, depending on the driving situation - and the ELECTRIC setting, in which the combustion engine is only brought into play by accelerator kickdown or using the gearshift paddles. eCONTROL mode is used for effective brake energy recuperation and maintaining battery charge at a constant level. And the optional M Drive Professional adds DYNAMIC and DYNAMIC PLUS modes to the mix, which prime the drive system and cooling system to keep output at a constantly high level or generate short bursts of maximum output during committed track driving.

The new BMW M5 harnesses the instantaneously initiated and relentlessly building power delivery of its engine and electric motor to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. 0 to 200 km/h takes 10.9 seconds. In addition, the maximum system torque of 1,000 Nm gives the M HYBRID drive system outstanding elasticity, which is reflected in a time of 2.9 seconds for the sprint from 80 to 120 km/h in fifth gear. In fourth gear, this figure drops as low as 2.2 seconds. And that even undercuts the times recorded by the previous-generation BMW M5 CS special edition by 0.1 seconds in fourth gear and 0.3 seconds in fifth. The top speed of the new BMW M5 is limited to 250 km/h as standard, but the limiter can be raised to 305 km/h if the optional M Driver's Package is specified. In all-electric operating mode, the new BMW M5 can hit speeds of up to 140 km/h.

The fourth generation 8 - speed M Steptronic transmission delivers smooth gear shifts and top levels of power delivery and shift comfort as well as impressive efficiency. Three driving modes can be selected using the M Hybrid button on the centre console. Hybrid default setting for intelligently controlled interplay of the combustion engine and electric motor maximises efficiency or performance depending on the requirement.

The chassis design of the new BMW M5 comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle with bespoke kinematics and elastokinematics, plus a host of other specially tuned components. The electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering with M Servotronic and variable steering ratio has a rigid connection to the front axle subframe to ensure optimal feedback from the road and a high degree of directional accuracy. In conjunction with the wide tracks and the excellent torsional rigidity of the body and chassis mountings, this combination produces the handling attributes for which BMW M models are renowned, shaped by agility, precision and the linear build-up of lateral forces when the driver is pushing on. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system maximises traction, agility and directional stability. Precisely controlled and fully variable distribution of power between front and rear axles and between the left and right rear wheels ensures masterful performance in any situation. The power generated by the combustion engine and electric motor is channelled to the road via the all-wheel-drive system, whose rear-biased setup is particularly pronounced in 4WD Sport mode. However, the driver can also select 2WD mode. This sends drive exclusively to the rear wheels with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system switched off, which will appeal to experienced drivers who prefer a performance experience of the pure-bred variety. Also fitted as standard is the adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering, which steers the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees. M-specific tuning, the individually selectable settings and the ability to adjust the dampers at each wheel individually optimise the body's connection to the road and maximise the car's spread of talents - from everyday driving comfort to race-ready dynamic prowess.

BMW Operating System 8.5 in the all-new BMW M5 offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles and optimised access to many specific online services. The display and control system expanded to include the BMW Head-Up Display in conjunction with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and "QuickSelect" access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. The new entry screen permanently shows the map view of the navigation system or other displays that can be individually configured. The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps now not only offers an Augmented View display on the Information Display behind the steering wheel, but also improved functions for even more precise and charging station optimised navigation.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Standard specification includes the Driving Assistant, which comprises Rear Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance. The optional Driving Assistant Professional delivers an extensive automated driving experience with a combination of Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Steering and Lane Control Assistant. The range of functions also includes the Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant, the Lange Change Assistant and Cross Traffic Warning.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as BMW eDrive technology, Electric power Steering, Hybrid-specific Auto Start-Stop, BMW EfficientLightweight, Active air flap control, efficiency -optimised all-wheel drive.

BMW Safety technologies include airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Attentiveness Assistance, M Sport differential networked with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort, Performance Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

A host of M Performance Accessories including carbon fibre rear diffuser, side skirts, side decals, tail pipe finisher are also available at all dealerships for customers to choose from.

