Durex Launches 'Smooth Glide' Condoms to Redefine Comfort in Intimacy

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 21: Durex, the world's No. 1 sexual wellbeing brand, launched Durex Naturals Smooth Glide ("Smooth Glide"), its newest innovation in the condoms category. Smooth Glide features 2X More Water Based Lube*, that complements her natural wetness to help reduce discomfort during sex. With this launch, Durex aims to bring greater focus to comfort as an essential part of sexual wellbeing.

Putting Comfort at the Centre of the Conversation

Great intimacy isn't only about pleasure, it begins with comfort. Yet, according to the Durex Global Sex Survey 2024, 1 in 3 women experience discomfort during sex, a reality that often goes unspoken, overlooked or simply accepted as normal. One common cause of this discomfort is vaginal dryness.

Through its recent campaign, Durex coined a term for the often overlooked "Ah" of discomfort caused by dryness that's mistaken for the "Ahhh" of pleasure, giving a name to an experience many women instinctively knew, but had never had the words for: the Ahgasm. By encouraging couples to recognise the difference, the campaign sparked an important dialogue around comfort in intimacy.

Now, Durex is turning that conversation into action & helping to end the Ah-gasm, with the launch of its Smooth Glide condoms with 2X more water-based lube*. Announcing its arrival is a film that uses the playful metaphor of a water slide to demonstrate how better lubrication can transform the experience & make it smoother & so much more comfortable. This is another step in the brand's commitment to making comfort an essential part of sexual wellbeing.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, we focus on creating trusted, effective products that improve people's lives. Durex's Smooth Glide is inspired by a simple yet important consumer insight, that her comfort is fundamental to a better intimate experience. By continuously listening to consumer needs, we strive to innovate products that help people feel more comfortable, connected, and confident, supporting more positive and fulfilling intimate experiences."

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative officer, Havas India, said, "Great creative work starts with conversations the world isn't having. When we discovered how common discomfort caused by dryness is in intimacy, we realised the bigger issue was the silence around it. So, we created the term "Ahgasm" to give that hidden experience a name and start a conversation that had long been avoided. And once the internet took over & got everyone talking, it laid the perfect foundation to launch Durex's Smooth Glide condoms."

TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usSd9xtHBHU

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