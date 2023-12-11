Dwarka Expressway: Live in a Skyscraper City - Get Stellar Returns on Investment

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], December 11: The remarkable development along the Dwarka Expressway, fuelled by its strategic proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Haryana Government's ambitious Global City Project, has given rise to unprecedented growth and investment opportunities. This has transformed the region into a promising real estate hotspot, reshaping the National Capital Region (NCR) landscape.

Stretching across a 27-kilometre-long, eight-lane expressway that connects Dwarka in Delhi to NH-8 near Manesar in Haryana, the Dwarka Expressway promises a congestion-free living experience. The upcoming Global City Project, envisioned as a "Skyscraper City", promises to redefine urban living, encompassing residential, commercial, institutional, and recreational spaces, enhancing Dwarka Expressway's appeal.

Rohit Mohan, Senior Vice President BPTP Group, said "In the landscape of India's real estate, Gurugram stands tall as the undeniable leader, achieving an impressive quarter-on-quarter growth of 28.9% in 2023, far surpassing the national average of 10.4%. At the heart of this surge lies Dwarka Expressway, a beacon of exceptional residential and commercial spaces. As developers, we have played a pivotal role in shaping Dwarka Expressway into a micro-city, establishing its position as a premier investment destination. Dwarka Expressway is not just a place to live; it is the future. Renowned for value-for-money real estate offerings, this area has become synonymous with growth and prosperity. Our commitment to this thriving community extends into the future, as we embark on projects that promise to enhance its skyline, introducing innovative and sustainable developments that cater to the evolving needs of the discerning real estate market."

"Dwarka Expressway's urban planning includes monumental shifts to transform the region's skyline, ushering in the construction of some of the NCR's tallest buildings under new FAR rules. It will add grandeur and signify a strategic shift in NCR's urban development. The state government's holistic vision also includes a new metro line for seamless transportation, marking a new vigour to the region's development and enhancing its appeal among homebuyers and investors," says Shantanu Gambhir, Co-founder & Managing Director, RISE Infraventures.

As of 2023, Gurugram has emerged as India's real estate leader, boasting a remarkable 28.9% quarter-on-quarter growth, far exceeding the national average of 10.4%. The epicentre of this surge is Dwarka Expressway, synonymous with exemplary residential and commercial spaces. Developers like us have been instrumental in transforming it into a micro-city, solidifying its status as a prime investment destination. It is the place to live. It is the future.

"With plans to create a "Skyscraper City" akin to global metropolises like Dubai and Singapore, the upcoming Global City project is poised to redefine the concept of modern urban living in the NCR. This comprehensive development initiative, encompassing residential, commercial, institutional, and recreational spaces, is tailored to cater to the diverse needs of residents and multinational corporations, further elevating the appeal of Dwarka Expressway. Our projects at strategic locations in Dwarka Expressway further raise the bar and provide a high return on investments," says Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers.

"Dwarka Expressway has evolved into a prominent real estate hub in Gurugram and across the entire NCR region. Luxury housing has particularly attracted buyers from the national capital who have shifted their interest to the region due to its growing potential. With the Haryana government's 1000-acre Global City project in Sector 36 and 37D, which is under construction and in full swing, the region's market anticipates tremendous growth in the coming years. We have witnessed a significant shift in Dwarka Expressway's momentum. The region is evolving into a self-sustainable hub with shopping centres, multi-speciality hospitals, and major infrastructure projects. Future developments include business parks, IT parks, hotels, and retail arenas, along with swanky golf courses, diplomatic enclaves, eco-parks, and much more," says Naveen Yadav, MD, Navraj Group.

Furthermore, the growing demand for Shop-Cum-Office (SCO) spaces has invigorated the development of such properties on Dwarka Expressway, providing a compelling proposition for small and medium enterprises seeking integrated office and retail solutions.

As Dwarka Expressway continues to witness rapid growth and development, it is poised to emerge as a prominent realty hotspot in the NCR. The region offers a unique blend of urban sophistication and contemporary living, making it an attractive choice for discerning homebuyers and investors alike.

