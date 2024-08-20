E-commerce Industry Witnesses a 30-40 per cent Jump in Sales with WhatsApp Marketing; Thanks to Hello24.ai

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 20: In an era where digital engagement has become the cornerstone of business success, the e-commerce industry is witnessing a remarkable transformation. Recent data reveals that businesses employing WhatsApp marketing strategies have experienced a significant 30 to 40% increase in sales, with Hello24.ai emerging as a driving force behind this growth. The Power of WhatsApp Marketing WhatsApp, with its widespread global reach and user-friendly interface, has become an indispensable tool for e-commerce businesses globally looking to connect with customers in a more personalized and direct manner. The platform's capabilities extend beyond simple messaging, enabling businesses to send targeted promotions, offer personalized customer support, and streamline the purchase process--all of which contribute to higher engagement and conversion rates.

Hello24.ai: The Catalyst for E-commerce Success

Hello24.ai, a leading SaaS platform, is spearheading the e-commerce marketing revolution with its WhatsApp-focused solutions. They empower brands to unlock WhatsApp's potential through innovative tools like bulk messaging, abandoned cary recovery, automated re-order reminders, and targeted campaigns. This automation ensures consistent customer communication, keeping brands top-of-mind and driving repeat purchases.

Additionally, Hello24.ai seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, allowing customers to browse products, ask questions, and even buy directly within WhatsApp - a game-changer for mobile-focused consumers and a key contributor to the platform's success in boosting sales.

Some Real World Examples

Several e-commerce brands have reported impressive results since adopting Hello24.ai's solutions.

* A renowned cooking oil brand doubled its D2C segment sales by integrating WhatsApp marketing with targeted product messaging. This strategic approach to segment-specific outreach led to an immediate spike in orders, demonstrating the effectiveness of personalized communication.

* Meanwhile, in the Fashion domain, a premium leather bag business achieved a staggering 350% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) by utilizing hyper-personalized marketing messages and automating orders through Hello24.ai's WhatsApp shop feature. This innovative use of WhatsApp not only maximized ad efficiency but also streamlined the shopping experience for customers.

* In the Health sector, an FSSAI-registered high-quality supplements brand in India saw a significant 550 Basis Points (BPS) increase in repeat customers. By implementing automated re-order campaigns via Hello24.ai on WhatsApp, the brand successfully cultivated customer loyalty, leading to sustained growth.

Looking Ahead 2024

As the e-commerce landscape evolves, WhatsApp's role as a marketing tool is solidifying. Digital Marketing experts predict it will become a standard strategy, with hello24.ai at the forefront. Their platform empowers businesses to leverage WhatsApp's hyper-personalized and convenient communication, driving the impressive sales growth we're already seeing (30-40% increase) and shaping the future of e-commerce.

To learn more about Hello24.ai and its impact on the e-commerce industry, visit www.Hello24.ai now.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)