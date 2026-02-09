Earth One at Igatpuri Hills Announces Dr. Mickey Mehta as Holistic Living Ambassador

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Earth One at Igatpuri Hills, a premium 50-acre gated plotted development nestled in the Western Ghats, has announced its association with global leading holistic health guru, Dr. Mickey Mehta as the Holistic Living Ambassador for the project.

This association brings together Earth One's vision of conscious, community-centric living with Dr. Mehta's long-standing philosophy of a holistic way of life. Recognised as a pioneer of holistic health in India, Dr. Mickey Mehta's engagement with the project extends well beyond a conventional endorsement, reflecting a shared belief that one's living environment plays a fundamental role in overall well-being.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of the Igatpuri Hills and overlooking the Darna backwaters, Earth One offers ready-to-build NA plots within a thoughtfully planned gated community. The project is being developed as a strategic partnership between United Builders and Lalit Roongta Group, backed by a combined legacy spanning over ten decades in the real estate sector.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Rajan Daryani, Partner, United Builders, said,

"At Earth One, our objective has always been to create more than just a plotted development. We envision a gated community that fosters belonging, ownership, and legacy. Dr. Mickey Mehta's philosophy aligns seamlessly with this vision. His association reinforces our belief that community living must be rooted in wellness, nature, and a thoughtfully designed environment, creating enduring value in real estate for generations."

One of the defining features of the project is the Earth One Club, envisioned as the heart of the community, where wellness, sport, social interaction, and cultural experiences come together. With a world class campus, assured infrastructure, premium amenities, clear-title land and transparent documentation, Earth One is positioned as a future-ready investment destination in Igatpuri, Maharashtra's current hottest investment destination.

Commenting on the association, Dr. Mickey Mehta said, "Igatpuri carries a powerful natural energy. Its air quality, climate, open skies, and deep connection with nature make it a profoundly restorative environment for holistic living. Earth One resonates deeply with my belief that where you live shapes how you live. This project thoughtfully integrates nature, design, and connectivity to create a lifestyle that nurtures physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I invite people to come, experience this space for themselves, and feel how consciously designed living can truly transform everyday life."

Igatpuri is rapidly emerging as one of India's most promising destinations for land investment, second homes and hospitality developments. Strategically located between the Samruddhi Expressway and the Ghoti-Sinnar National Highway, Earth One offers an exceptional balance of seamless connectivity and natural serenity, making it an ideal destination for holistic living.

About Earth One

Earth One at Igatpuri Hills is a 50-acre gated community offering ready-to-build NA plots, thoughtfully developed amidst the scenic landscapes of the Western Ghats and overlooking the Darna backwaters. Conceptualised by Spectrum Design Group, Mumbai, Earth One redefines gated community projects through conscious design and a strong emphasis on community living. The strategically positioned project combines excellent connectivity with an immersive natural setting - a perfect canvas for holistic living. With a world-class campus, assured infrastructure, top-notch amenities, transparent documentation, and a vision rooted in legacy, Earth One is designed to create lasting value across generations.

About Dr Mickey Mehta

Dr. Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru, corporate spiritual coach, and pioneer of the health and wellness industry in India with over 45 years of professional leadership. Honoured as the Health and Wellness Icon of India by The Economic Times and internationally recognised for pioneering holistic health, he has addressed prestigious institutions including Harvard, IITs, and IIMs. An author of seven influential books, a prolific medical researcher, and a long-standing media presence across television, radio, and digital platforms, Dr. Mehta has shaped holistic living narratives for decades. He is a FIT India Movement Ambassador and trusted holistic living coach to India Inc., global corporations, Bollywood icons, beauty queens, and sports professionals.

