Edstead's Grand Debut: "The Indian EdTech Story" Web-docu Series, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar!

New Delhi [India], February 20: Edstead, a research-driven documentary studio, is thrilled to unveil its inaugural documentary series on Disney+ Hotstar: "The Indian EdTech Story". This eagerly awaited 11-episode series plunges into the dynamic highs and lows of India's EdTech ecosystem, delivering a captivating narrative that transcends mere headlines.

The Indian EdTech sector witnessed unprecedented growth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to face significant challenges in its aftermath. While many struggled to weather the storm, those with unwavering focus and resilience emerged stronger in the segment. Despite widespread media coverage documenting the sector's trials and tribulations, "The Indian EdTech Story" aims to shift the narrative by spotlighting impactful success stories of individuals whose lives were transformed by EdTech innovations.

Featuring impact stories of prominent brands such as Coding Ninja, Edvancer, Guvi, Hero Vired, Infinity Learn, Jaro Education, Masai School, Scaler Academy, TimesPro, Toprankers, and upGrad, the series provides an in-depth exploration of the diverse facets of the EdTech landscape.

Shekhar Bhattacharjee, founder of Edstead, shared his insights on the mission and objective behind the documentary, stating, "Our goal with 'The Indian EdTech Story' is to present a nuanced perspective on the evolution of the EdTech sector in India. By highlighting the remarkable journeys of individuals and organizations within the ecosystem, we aim to inspire and inform audiences about the transformative power of education technology."

"The Indian EdTech Story" promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling, shedding light on the transformative impact of EdTech in shaping the future of education in India.

For more information, please visit - https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/the-indian-edtech-story/1271268709

