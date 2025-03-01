Education for Empowerment: BMW India Foundation and Smile Foundation launch STEM education labs for students in Delhi NCR

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 1: BMW India Foundation has joined hands with Smile Foundation to implement a STEM learning initiative in schools in Delhi NCR. BMW India Foundation's support will help provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and skills development to over 2,500 students each year.

The project will engage young students from 6th - 8th grade in 25 schools in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. This includes 5 government aided schools, and 20 community schools located in underprivileged / low-income communities.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW India Foundation is committed to empowering the next generation through education and innovation. The new STEM learning initiative launched for Delhi NCR marks a step towards bridging the skills gap in our communities. By providing state-of-the-art laboratories and mobile STEM education, creativity and problem-solving skills will be inculcated in young minds. This initiative prepares students for a technology-driven future and promotes inclusivity in STEM fields, particularly for underprivileged children. Together, we are nurturing a generation of thinkers and innovators who will drive India's economic growth and technological advancement."

The initiative has two aspects - the first is establishing state-of-the-art laboratories in government aided schools and the second is launching 'STEM on Wheels' mobile lab to reach students in smaller community schools. Both type of labs will be equipped with the latest concept demonstration apparatus, testing devices, digital tools, small robotic models, learning kits and much more. The mobile lab is also powered by a 1,500-watt solar panel on roof for more sustainable lab operation in unserved areas.

Through interactive experiences and hands-on learning opportunities, students will develop the aptitude and attitude geared towards problem-solving skills and creativity. In addition, numerous workshops, annual science fair and innovation challenge will further help in greater motivation and involvement. The teachers will also be provided the required training for effective instructions.

In line with India's National Education Policy, which places a strong emphasis on STEM education, the initiative aims to increase interest in STEM disciplines at an early age. It will foster critical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving skills in students, preparing them for a technology-driven future.

STEM-related jobs are the engine of India's economic growth, yet many of these jobs are projected to go unfilled due to a gap in skills. The problem is more acute in low and middle-income groups and much more prevalent among girls and women. Today, women constitute a minority in both STEM education and careers, representing only 30 per cent of graduates in engineering and technology fields.

In addition to this new STEM initiative with Smile Foundation, the BMW Group has also been working closely with UNICEF to transform the educational landscape in India. Globally, BMW Group has a long-term partnership with UNICEF, under the slogan "BRIDGE. Educating young people for tomorrow, today." The STEM education project was introduced in India in 2024, aiming to benefit 100,000 children in four states. The partnership is providing access to quality STEM education to adolescent girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Tribal Ashramshalas, belonging to the most marginalized groups in hard-to-reach rural areas in states of Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

BMW India Foundation

The BMW India Foundation has been set up with the objective of implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs on behalf of BMW Group Entities in India - BMW Group India, BMW India Financial Services and BMW India Leasing. BMW India Foundation continues to carry forward the existing engagements already undertaken by the BMW Group India entities and endeavors to significantly scale them up to achieve the intended benefits. It aims to drive the corporate citizenship agenda forward through long term commitment for the projects and deeper association with implementation partners for more positive impact.

Smile Foundation

Started in 2002, Smile Foundation is an Indian development organization that works with children and their families at the grassroot level to provide access to quality education, primary healthcare and livelihood opportunities. It has over 400 projects, spread over 2,000 villages and slums in 25 states of the country. Smile Foundation's Mission Education project focusses on a child-centric approach, involving communities, and fostering holistic development. The initiative bridges educational gaps and empowers children to become well-rounded, confident individuals. This project serves as a catalyst to spread STEM education in unserved schools across the country apart from other initiatives in the education domain.

